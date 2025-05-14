Cannes Film Festival 2025: Kim Go Eun and Han So Hee to grace red carpet; know when and where to watch
Han So Hee and Kim Go Eun are set to dazzle at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, representing their global brands alongside international icons. Read on for more details.
The 78th Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 13, 2025, and will run until May 24, 2025, promising another glamorous gathering of stars. The event that provides the largest global platform for film premieres selected no Korean films this year. Though it sparked concerns about Korean representation at the prestigious event, Han So Hee and Kim Go Eun are set to walk the red carpet, according to a report by K-media outlet News1.
The Cannes Film Festival, held in Cannes, France, will see the two South Korean actresses turn heads once again this year. Both Han So Hee and Kim Go Eun will make an appearance as brand ambassadors for the major brands. The Yumi's Cells actress will reportedly walk the red carpet on May 14, representing a renowned coffee capsule machine brand. Meanwhile, My Name's Han So Hee will also make a stunning appearance, showcasing signature items from the luxury brand Boucheron.
Both the actresses are set to dazzle at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, highlighting their individual star power and global influence. Watch the live streaming of the event on the Festival de Cannes official YouTube channel or their website. It will also be available on Mubi and on FilmyDoo (from 2:30 PM IST onwards for Indian viewers). The festival will also share live updates, behind-the-scenes moments, and real-time red carpet coverage on its official Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts.
For both Kim Go Eun and Han So Hee, attending the Cannes Film Festival isn't a new experience. Kim Go Eun previously walked the red carpet in 2015, along with Coin Locker Girl director Han Jun Hee and co-star Go Kyung Pyo, wearing a stylish red blazer suit with a white t-shirt underneath. Meanwhile, Han So Hee made a memorable appearance in 2024 in a breathtaking white tulle gown featuring spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline, complemented by elegant ear studs and a striking floral hairpin.
Their presence this year will complement a diverse lineup of stars, including Robert De Niro, Tom Cruise, and Nicole Kidman. It will provide the Korean stars a valuable opportunity to shine alongside global icons while representing their country.
ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2025: Ji Chang Wook, Jun Ji Hyun's Colony set for major launch with Train to Busan director