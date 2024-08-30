Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo Seok confirmed to make cameo appearance in Shin Min Ah, Kim Young Dae’s No Gain No Love

Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo Seok will make a special appearance in Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae’s romance drama No Gain No Love. On August 30, a media outlet reported that Byeon Woo Seok will appear as a cameo in the tvN drama.

In response to the report, the production team of No Gain No Love confirmed that actor Byeon Woo Seok will make a special appearance in the drama. They further explained that this cameo was made possible due to his connection with the drama’s director, Kim Jung Sik.

Byeon Woo Seok and director Kim Jung Sik previously worked together on the JTBC drama Strong Girl Nam Soon, which concluded last November. Byeon Woo Seok’s cameo in No Gain No Love is reportedly scheduled to air next week, likely in either episode 3 or 4. Byeon Woo Seok also shared the screen with Kim Young Dae in Office Watch Season 3.

Penned by writer Kim Hye Young of Her Private Life, No Gain No Love is a romantic comedy that follows Son Hae Young (Shin Min Ah), a woman who fakes a marriage to avoid any personal loss, and Kim Ji Wook (Kim Young Dae), a man who becomes her fake husband to avoid causing any harm.

Shin Min Ah will portray Son Hae Young, a woman who despises losing money in any situation. Faced with the risk of missing out on a promotion at her company, she orchestrates a fake marriage to safeguard her interests.

Kim Ji Wook, a part-timer working night shifts at a local convenience store, is a kindhearted soul who can't resist helping others in need. Although he initially hides his handsome features behind thick-framed glasses and a shaggy mop of hair, he undergoes a makeover and adopts a more polished look to take on the role of Son Hae Young’s fake groom.

Byeon Woo Seok, who recently captivated audiences in Lovely Runner alongside Kim Hye Yoon, became a national heartthrob for his performance. In Strong Girl Nam Soon, he took on the role of the antagonist Ryu Shi Oh. This spin-off of the popular Strong Woman Do Bong Soon features three generations of strong women—Gil Joong Gan (Kim Hae Sook), Hwang Guem Joo (Kim Jung Eun), and Gang Nam Soon (Lee Yoo Mi)—who team up to investigate a drug cartel. As the villainous Ryu Shi Oh, Byeon Woo Seok plays a crafty, menacing, and unapologetically devious mafioso. Despite his dangerous nature, Shi Oh's attraction to Namsoon reveals a fleeting glimpse of his sensitive side.

