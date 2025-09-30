'Back to doing what I love': Mammootty returns to Patriot set after 8-month health hiatus, shares stylish photo

Malayalam cinema’s Megastar Mammootty is finally making a return to the film sets after staying away from the public eye for eight long months. Now that the actor has returned from medical treatment, he is expected to join the shoot of Patriot starting October 1, 2025.

Mammootty returns to Kerala ahead of Patriot shoot

In a recent social media post, Mammootty shared a stylish picture, announcing his return to work. Along with the photo, the actor said, “Back to doing what I love most in life after a short break. Words aren’t enough to Thank everyone who checked on me during my absence. The camera is calling…”

Here’s the post:

For those unfamiliar, Mammootty had stayed away from filming for the past 8 months due to his health concerns. The actor was reportedly undergoing cancer treatment and has now made a full recovery.

According to a report by OnManorama, director Mahesh Narayanan confirmed that the filming for Patriot will resume with Mammootty from October 1, 2025. The director also shared that, despite being physically absent from the shoot, Mammootty remained actively involved in the production process.

Mahesh said, “I would visit his house to show him the edits. He was completely part of the process, even if he wasn't on location.” Meanwhile, the team continued shooting scenes involving other actors to ensure smooth progress in production.

More about Patriot

Patriot is an upcoming film featuring Mammootty in the lead role. The Malayalam-language movie is a multistarrer project which stars Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and many more in pivotal roles.

Mammootty’s next film

Mammootty was last seen in a leading role in the thriller Bazooka, directed by Deeno Dennis. The film, which co-starred Gautham Vasudev Menon, was released on April 10, 2025, but received an underwhelming response at the box office.

Following that, the actor made a voice cameo in the recent blockbuster Lokah: Chapter 1, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Looking ahead, Mammootty will appear in the lead role in the action crime thriller Kalamkaval, alongside Vinayakan, with the Megastar set to portray a negative character.

