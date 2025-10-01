3 Malayalam films to watch on OTT this week: Hridhu Haroon-Preity Mukhundhan’s Maine Pyar Kiya to Sahasam

Malayalam cinema brings a fresh new lineup of movies this week, ranging from romantic thrillers to action comedies. If you’re still deciding what to watch, here’s a curated list of must-watch Malayalam films to check out on OTT.

3 Malayalam movies to watch on OTT this week

1. Maine Pyar Kiya

Cast: Hridhu Haroon, Preity Mukhundhan, Askar Ali, Midhutty, Arjun Sundharesan (Arjyou), Jeo Baby, Sreekanth Vettiyar

Faizal Faziludeen Genre: Romantic Action Comedy Thriller

Romantic Action Comedy Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 27 minutes

2 hours and 27 minutes Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Lionsgate Play Streaming date: October 3, 2025

Maine Pyar Kiya is a Malayalam-language romantic actioner starring All We Imagine As Light fame Hridhu Haroon and Preity Mukhundhan in the lead roles. The film follows the life of Aryan and Nidhi, two individuals who eventually fall in love.

However, when Nidhi gets trapped in Madurai, Aryan sets out to rescue her, only to discover that the obstacles ahead are more dangerous than anything he has faced before.

2. Checkmate

Cast: Anoop Menon, Lal, Rekha Harindran, Rajalekshmy C, Viswam Nair, Anjali Mohanan

Anoop Menon, Lal, Rekha Harindran, Rajalekshmy C, Viswam Nair, Anjali Mohanan Director: Ratish Sekhar

Ratish Sekhar Genre: Thriller Drama

Thriller Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 5 minutes

2 hours and 5 minutes Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming date: October 2, 2025

Checkmate is a drama thriller that revolves around Philip Kurian, the charismatic CEO of the pharma company. However, his world turns upside down when his company’s drug trials result in multiple deaths, dragging him into a whirlwind of lawsuits.

As the pressure mounts, Philip is forced to resort to unconventional methods to save himself. The rest of the film explores how far he is willing to overcome his moral dilemmas.

3. Sahasam

Cast: Narain, Babu Antony, Gouri G. Kishan, Ramzan Muhammed, Aju Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Althaf Salim, Krishna

Narain, Babu Antony, Gouri G. Kishan, Ramzan Muhammed, Aju Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Althaf Salim, Krishna Director: Bibin Krishna

Bibin Krishna Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 26 minutes

2 hours and 26 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming date: October 1, 2025

Sahasam is a Malayalam-language action comedy starring Narain and Babu Antony in the lead roles. Directed by debutant Bibin Krishna, the movie tells the tale of a young couple who plan to elope and get married.

However, when a criminal called Wolf becomes entangled in their plans, a series of chaotic and unexpected events unfold. The rest of the film focuses on whether the couple can overcome the odds and tie the knot.

