3 Malayalam films to watch on OTT this week: Hridhu Haroon-Preity Mukhundhan’s Maine Pyar Kiya to Sahasam
Malayalam cinema brings a fresh new lineup of movies this week, ranging from romantic thrillers to action comedies. If you’re still deciding what to watch, here’s a curated list of must-watch Malayalam films to check out on OTT.
3 Malayalam movies to watch on OTT this week
1. Maine Pyar Kiya
- Cast: Hridhu Haroon, Preity Mukhundhan, Askar Ali, Midhutty, Arjun Sundharesan (Arjyou), Jeo Baby, Sreekanth Vettiyar
- Director: Faizal Faziludeen
- Genre: Romantic Action Comedy Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 27 minutes
- Where to watch: Lionsgate Play
- Streaming date: October 3, 2025
Maine Pyar Kiya is a Malayalam-language romantic actioner starring All We Imagine As Light fame Hridhu Haroon and Preity Mukhundhan in the lead roles. The film follows the life of Aryan and Nidhi, two individuals who eventually fall in love.
However, when Nidhi gets trapped in Madurai, Aryan sets out to rescue her, only to discover that the obstacles ahead are more dangerous than anything he has faced before.
2. Checkmate
- Cast: Anoop Menon, Lal, Rekha Harindran, Rajalekshmy C, Viswam Nair, Anjali Mohanan
- Director: Ratish Sekhar
- Genre: Thriller Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 5 minutes
- Where to watch: ZEE5
- Streaming date: October 2, 2025
Checkmate is a drama thriller that revolves around Philip Kurian, the charismatic CEO of the pharma company. However, his world turns upside down when his company’s drug trials result in multiple deaths, dragging him into a whirlwind of lawsuits.
As the pressure mounts, Philip is forced to resort to unconventional methods to save himself. The rest of the film explores how far he is willing to overcome his moral dilemmas.
3. Sahasam
- Cast: Narain, Babu Antony, Gouri G. Kishan, Ramzan Muhammed, Aju Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Althaf Salim, Krishna
- Director: Bibin Krishna
- Genre: Action Comedy
- Runtime: 2 hours and 26 minutes
- Where to watch: SunNXT
- Streaming date: October 1, 2025
Sahasam is a Malayalam-language action comedy starring Narain and Babu Antony in the lead roles. Directed by debutant Bibin Krishna, the movie tells the tale of a young couple who plan to elope and get married.
However, when a criminal called Wolf becomes entangled in their plans, a series of chaotic and unexpected events unfold. The rest of the film focuses on whether the couple can overcome the odds and tie the knot.
