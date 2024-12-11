ENHYPEN’s Jay spotted with a woman; fans debate if it's his mother or girlfriend, dating rumor debunked

Jay from the popular K-pop group ENHYPEN has recently been embroiled in dating rumors. Pictures of the K-pop idol have gone viral on social media further fuelling the rumors. However, the claims have been refuted by fans that the alleged girlfriend is actually his mother.

On December 10, 2024, a post on various social media platforms have gone extremely viral involving ENHYPEN’s Jay. In the pictures, the K-pop idol is seen with a woman walking in the streets with a woman who was seen in a leather jacket and black skirt. Rumors started to instantly circulate among netizens that the woman in question was his alleged girlfriend.

However, Fans were quick to dismiss the speculations, noting that Jay had previously been seen openly walking and dining at a restaurant with what appeared to be the same woman. Additionally, the idol had been spotted meeting her multiple times near his company, suggesting there was nothing secretive about their interactions. Based on these observations, fans concluded that the woman in question is none other than Jay’s mother, who has often been seen accompanying him on outings, including dining and shopping.

Meanwhile, rumors about Jay's groupmate Jungwon allegedly being in a relationship with aespa's Winter surfaced on the same day. While ENHYPEN’s and aespa’s agencies BELIFT LAB and SM Entertainment quickly denied the dating rumors, they have yet to issue an official statement regarding the speculation surrounding Jay.

ENHYPEN, The South Korean K-pop group consists of seven members: Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Niki. Managed by BELIFT LAB, the group was formed by a survival reality show called I-LAND, where 23 male contestants were competing for a spot in the boy group to be formed at the end of the show. However, only seven members remained till the end and managed to debut in the group.

The group recently made their comeback with ROMANCE: UNTOLD, the second full studio album released on July 12, 2024. XO (Only If You Say Yes) serves as the title track of the record and the B-side songs include Moonstruck, Your Eyes Only, Hundred Broken Hearts, Paranormal, Royalty, Highway 1009, Brought The Heat Back, and XO English version. The lead single was produced by American singer-songwriter JVKE and is also featured in the English version of the song.

