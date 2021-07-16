EXCLUSIVE: Ashutosh Rana and Jitin Gulati to play Aurangzeb and Maharaja Chhatrasal in a web series

Jitin Gulati to play Mastani's father, Maharaja Chhatrasal in a web-series directed by Anadii Chaturvedi, whereas Ashutosh Rana will be seen as the antagonist, Anuragzeb. Details

In 2015, Sanjay Leela Bhansali put forward the story of Bajirao, Mastani and Kashibai in his directorial, Bajirao Mastani. The film fronted by Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra won acclaim from audiences across the globe and is remembered even today for being one of the finest period films of Bollywood. The period epic also touched upon Mastani being the daughter of Bundelkhand’s ruler, Maharaja Chhatrasal, however didn’t dwell deep into his achievements as a rule.

And now, Pinkvilla has learnt that a series on Maharaja Chhatrasal is in the works. “The makers have got Ashutosh Rana and Jitin Gulati on board the web series. While Jitin plays the role of Maharaja Chhatrasal, Ashutosh will be the antagonist playing the character of Aurangzeb. It’s a tale set in the 1700s and will chronicle the tale of the Bundela Rajput Clan, who fought against the Mughal Empire,” a source told us.

The series has been entirely shot and is gearing up for a premiere by the end of this month on MX Player. It’s directed by Anadii Chaturvedi. Jitin is known for his work in projects like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, 24: Season 2 and Inside Edge. Ashutosh Rana on the other hand is currently shooting for the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham fronted, Pathan, in which he reprises his character from War. According to the source, the web series banks big on the confrontational scenes between Maharaja Chhatrasal and Auragzeb.

