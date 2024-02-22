KINGDOM, a K-pop boy group with seven members began its journey on February 18, 2021. A royal concept bringing together cultures from different world to present the story of Kingdoms and with the members acting as Kings themselves, their ideology has been deeply rooted in a flurry of monarchial beliefs and grandiose stories of victories. Now, marking the completion of their 3rd year in the industry the skilled boy group KINDGOM’s members shared their thoughts with us.

KINGDOM about 3rd debut anniversary

Sharing a collective statement stemming from the members themselves, the group said, “It’s 3rd anniversary with our beloved Kingmakers. First of all, we would like to say thank you to our Kingmakers. We have gone through many things in 3 years, and everything was possible because we had Kingmakers by our side”, crediting their fans for their rise in fame and continued growth in the K-pop music industry.

Adding to this, the group also commented on their upcoming release and expressed gratitude over the continued cheer, “We won’t stop here and promise you the best performance for our upcoming season 2 comeback, so give us extra support and love. Thank you.”

About KINGDOM

Comprising Dann, Arthur, Mujin, Louis, Ivan, Hwon and Jahan, the septet has gone global with their concept, bringing forth a style inspired by royalty from around the world. The group has been forging ahead with their storyline that shifts the spotlight to each one of them with every new release and fans always have a blast while trying to find all the easter eggs. While so far there have been no confirmed dates for their comeback, the group has teased a new era to kickstart this year.

