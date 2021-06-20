EXCLUSIVE: Neena Gupta on Masaba Masaba 2: We were supposed to shoot four months back

She further informs that the script and the actors are ready, and they are going to start shooting if all is well.

Last year, the first season of Masaba Masaba was unveiled, a series which is based on the life of the ace designer. The show was received well by the audience, and in March this year Neena Gupta had announced its season 2. “We are back to share a little slice of our crazy but fun lives with you. Masaba Masaba Season 2 is streaming soon on @netflix_in,” Neena Gupta had written on Instagram. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Badhaai Ho actress further opened up about the show.

When asked when they will start shooting for it, Neena Gupta says, “We were supposed to shoot four months back, but because of Covid…. now we are again going to start, if all is well. Everything is ready, script is ready, actors are ready, but because of this pandemic we had to stop.” Meanwhile, she recently came out with her autobiography ‘Sach Kahun Toh’. When asked how Masaba reacted when she read the book for the first time, here’s what Gupta said.

“Are padhi hi nahin abhi tak (She hasn’t read it yet). Madam ke paas time nahin hai (She doesn’t have the time). Neither my husband nor my daughter has read it, and they were the first ones who I had given the book to. How life is…,” laughs Neena Gupta, who is presently shooting for Vikas Bahl’s GoodBye with Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Masaba Masaba producer Ashvini Yardi had revealed that getting Neena Gupta and Masaba onboard wasn't as difficult, but getting the creative team was. “I had a lot of problems getting writers on board because they couldn't understand what I wanted. There were many questions, is this a documentary, is this a fictional show, why are you getting Masaba to play the role, why don’t you get an actress? You shouldn't do this; it is not a great idea. I have heard everything,” Yardi had said.

