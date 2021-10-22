EXCLUSIVE: One Mic Stand 2’s Sapan Verma reveals celebs he would love to see on the show: SRK would be amazing

One Mic Stand Season 2 released today, and it features filmmaker Karan Johar, journalist Faye D'Souza, actress Sunny Leone, rapper Raftaar and author Chetan Bhagat trying their hands at stand-up comedy, while comedians Atul Khatri, Neeti Palta, Sumukhi Suresh, Abish Mathew and Samay Raina have been their mentors through the journey. Sapan Verma is hosting the show, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, the comedian-writer opened up about which other celebrities he would like to see on the show in the future.

“There are so many. The format is so interesting, and it’s so simple. There are so many people I want. I think Shah Rukh Khan would be amazing, his sense of humour would be amazing. Like I want somebody from sports for sure, that’s one industry we have not cracked so far. I have spoken to a couple of people, but either they were busy or not able to do it. Like Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Sania Mirza, PV Sindhu, they would be very interesting,” says Sapan.

Season one of this Amazon Prime Video show had featured YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, actresses Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha, composer Vishal Dadlani and politician Shashi Tharoor. Sapan adds that it would be interesting to bring someone onboard again from politics. “I don’t know who, but the list is endless. We can just go on and on, and find different industries and people. Hopefully, go international if we can find some good celebrities there also,” Sapan Verma signs off.

