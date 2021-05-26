EXCLUSIVE: Tanuj Virwani on Inside Edge 3: We don’t try to rehash; There is an evolution of characters

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Tanuj Virwani, who plays Vayu Raghavan in Inside Edge franchise, opened up about what can one expect from the third season of the web-show.

After the success of Inside Edge and its second season, there is ample of wait for the third season of this fictional show speaking about the scandalous world of cricket. While the first season touched upon the topic of match fixing, the second one delt with the controversial subject of doping in sports. The Karan Anshuman directorial features Vivek Oberoi as the antagonist with Richa Chaddha, Tanuj Virwani and Angad Bedi in key roles. The subject of season 3 has been kept under wraps for now and the show at present is in the post-production stage.

Pinkvilla got in touch with Tanuj Virwani, who plays the role of a dynamic batsman, Vayu Raghavan, a hotheaded star player of the cricket league. In a candid chat, the actor assured that season 3 will certainly live onto the expectation of the audience. “I have played Vayu Raghavan in 3 different seasons and every time, I did that series, I was in a different stage in my life. It’s interesting, because there’s a part of me and a part of the character. The performance is consistent, but there is a gradual evolution of the character,” he said.

What I like about Inside Edge is the fact that we don’t try to rehash, but instead take the story forward. Season 3 is going to be completely different Tanuj Virwani

When asked about the pressures of being associating with something as big as Inside Edge and the actor smiled, “I was terrified before the season two, because we were returning after a gap of two and a half years. But this, I am not thinking yet, because we don’t have the exact release date. Yes, the shooting is wrapped up, but everything is too slow because of COVID.” He added, “However, I can vouch for the fact that everybody has done the best that they could. What I like about Inside Edge is the fact that we don’t try to rehash, but instead take the story forward. Season 3 is going to be completely different from what one has seen so far. Some will see it as a bold step taken by the team. I am optimistic.”

Prod him on more details and he signs off, “It literally picks up right from the point where second season ended. There was a time leap of 7 months in season two as compared to one, but here, it’s right from the point of season 2 end. We often joke about it being like Infinity War and End Game.” Apart from Inside Edge, Tanuj has 3 more web series under his kitty and we would reveal that one at a time. Stay tuned for more such exclusives on Inside Edge 3, and other updates on Tanuj, only on Pinkvilla.

