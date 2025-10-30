Can Baahubali 2 Reclaim Its Crown from Pushpa 2 with the Epic Re-Release?

Baahubali: The Conclusion was a legendary blockbuster which held the record of the highest grossing film of all time in India for nearly eight years. Last year, the film was usurped by Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule. That might have been the end of the story, but the tables could turn again, as Baahubali is gearing up for a massive re-release this week.

Pushpa 2 closed its box office run at Rs. 1374 crore, Rs. 30 crore ahead of Baahubali 2. That’s not an unbridgeable gap. In fact, a few recent re-releases have earned more than that, and here it's Baahubali. The film has clocked over Rs. 6 crore in pre-sales for the weekend in India already, with a day to go. So far, the pre-sales are for the original Telugu version only, with other dub versions to join today.

There have been several re-releases for Telugu films post-pandemic, but almost all of these were just one-day events with little to no legs to them. Some of the Hindi and Tamil re-releases have had good legs. Baahubali should fare better than those regular Telugu re-releases; it needs to be seen how it does in Hindi, as that could end up driving the collections eventually.

There is a caveat, though. The re-release isn’t simply of Baahubali 2, but both parts of the franchise are edited into one film, so the box office can’t be attributed to a single film. How the numbers from the re-release will be divided is something to think about. The simple thing is to split them in half and add to both films. That is probably how it will be done, unless something else comes into fruition.

The other record, which Baahubali 2 could chase, is the highest-grossing Indian film of all time, currently held by Dangal. That, however, is a bit of a stretch as Dangal is Rs. 170 crore ahead of it. For the film to have any shot at that, it needs a breakout in the United States and Japan. Even then, it would need Rs. 300 crore plus, which isn’t impossible but highly improbable.

