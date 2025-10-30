Is Tobey Maguire Returning in Spider-Man 4? Writer Hints at Peter Parker’s Comeback

Decades after Tobey Maguire first wore the iconic Spider-Man suit in Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man, fans may see the actor return as Peter Parker. Hollywood screenwriter Mattson Tomlin recently shared hints that he is interested in writing Spider-Man 4 featuring Maguire’s version of the superhero.

Tomlin, who co-wrote The Batman: Part II, sparked excitement on social media after responding to a fan’s question on X (formerly Twitter). He said, “Honestly, right now my main interest in this respect would be to write a Spider-Man 4 where Tobey’s Spider-Man is juggling being a husband and a father.”

The writer explained his attraction to the idea of an older and more mature Peter Parker. “Spider-Man as a father is where I gravitate towards given the last eight films,” he added. This post has reignited hopes among fans who want to see Maguire reprise his role in a standalone film, especially after his appearance alongside Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). That film brought together three generations of Peter Parkers from different universes, creating one of Marvel’s biggest cinematic moments.

Here’s what fans are speculating

When asked recently if there had been “any movement” on a potential Spider-Man 4, Tomlin gave a cryptic yet optimistic reply: “Slow and steady wins the race… There won’t be anything to say about that for a long time (if ever!) because it involves a lot of people and politics and things going right that have nothing to do with me, but I haven’t gotten a ‘no’ yet!”

So far, there is no official confirmation from Tobey Maguire or the studios. However, the comments have kept fan speculation alive about a possible continuation of Raimi’s beloved trilogy or a new story in the Spider-Man multiverse.

Tom Holland’s upcoming Spider-Man and the Multiverse

Meanwhile, Tom Holland is set to return as Spider-Man in the MCU’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day, scheduled for release on July 31, 2026. Zendaya will also appear in the film, which Holland described as a “fresh start” for his Peter Parker after the events of No Way Home.

Tomlin’s other major project, The Batman: Part II starring Robert Pattinson, is set for an October 2027 release. With these projects in motion, fans continue to speculate about the possibility of Tobey Maguire stepping back into the Spider-Man suit, potentially exploring a more mature Peter Parker balancing family and hero duties.

