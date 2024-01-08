EXCLUSIVE: Which character of Katrina Kaif is similar to her in real life? Merry Christmas actress reveals

Katrina Kaif, known for her diverse roles in Bollywood, is set to showcase a different avatar in the upcoming movie Merry Christmas, where she shares the screen with Vijay Sethupathi under the direction of Sriram Raghavan. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Katrina was asked about the character she finds closest to her real-life self. She pointed towards Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara as the film in the answer.

Katrina Kaif finds her character in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara similar to herself

In a fan segment during the Pinkvilla Masterclass with the team of Merry Christmas, a fan posed a fun question to Katrina Kaif, asking, “You have done versatile roles in various movies that we have seen, from Jazz in Namastey London, Indu in Raajneeti and now Zoya in Tiger series. Which character of yours is closest to real-life Katrina?”

Katrina responded by mentioning the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, where she played the character Laila under the direction of Zoya Akhtar. Explaining her choice, Katrina expressed, “If I had to pick one, I would say Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. I think there’s a certain way Zoya has when she makes her films and especially a film like this where she's really casting the actor for the essence of who they are.”

The actress added, “Of course some films require performance which is not like how you are in real life but I think that film was probably the most similar.”

