EXCLUSIVE: Zoya Akhtar to launch Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan in the Archie comics adaptation

Shah Rukh Khan has always been vocal about how his daughter, Suhana wants to be an actor, whereas son, Aryan aspires to be a filmmaker. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Suhana is all set to be launched as an actor soon and the prep-work for the same has already begun. According to our sources, acclaimed filmmaker, Zoya Akhtar has taken the responsibility of launching Suhana Khan to the show-biz.

“Zoya has been working on the Indian adaptation of the International comic book, Archie, for the digital giant, Netflix. It’s a teenage story and she has been on the lookout to get multiple young actors on board to play a bunch of friends. While casting is still underway, she has found one of her central characters in Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana. While Suhana has done a couple of short films before, Archie would mark her official foray into the world of show-biz. It's in the nascent stage at the moment, and the final paper work will be done once Suhana and her father, Shah Rukh Khan okay the bound script for launch,” revealed a source close to the development.

The story revolves around Archie and his gang of friends - Reggie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, Moose, Midge, Dilton, Big Ethel, Mr. Lodge, Miss Grundy, Pop Tate, Mr. Weatherbee, Smithers, Stevens among other fictional characters of Riverdale High School. Buzz is, apart from Suhana, two more popular names will be launched by Zoya in the digital outing. The shooting timelines are however not yet known.

Suhana was recently seen in her short film, The Grey Part of Blue and had won appreciation on the social media for her magnetic screen presence. The 10-minute short was directed by Theodore Gimeno and also featured Robin Gonella in a key role. Talking of Shah Rukh Khan, the actor is presently wrapping up his action thriller, Pathan, at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The Siddharth Anand directorial features him as a spy, alongside Deepika Padukone with John Abraham as the antagonist.

After Pathan, he moves on to the Atlee directorial, which is touted to be a Pan-India film with Nayanthara as the leading lady. The actioner features him in a double role and is expected to go on floors by October 2021. He also has the Rajkumar Hirani film under his kitty and according to our source, the writing work is finally completed. The team has now started the casting process for Raju Hirani’s next.

