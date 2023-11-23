Animal Trailer Review: Alert for the Tsunami arriving soon with Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's world

Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor among others is just days away from its release. The film's trailer drops today but media exclusively got to watch it ahead of its official launch. To begin with, Animal trailer is ballistic and will drive you insane. The way the hype of the film will sky-rocket after the trailer will be very similar to that of Jawan after its trailer drop.

Animal Trailer Raises Your Expectations For The Film That Animal Will Be

Animal Trailer is raw and dark but is loaded with commercial elements that will have the masses in action. It grips you from the very first scene and the grip just tightens with every passing frame. The father-son dynamic has been explored in the most peculiar yet intriguing way. It forms the edifice of the film that will be the talk of the town from the 1st of December. There are a lot of shocking moments and this need not be taken in the wrong sense. You may question the character, his actions, and everything about him but what the makers succeed is in making you genuinely want to watch the film, more than you previously did.

The Performances In Animal Will Elevate The Film Notches Higher

Ranbir Kapoor is first rate. He's a chamaleon of an actor. His alpha personality has been tapped into, masterfully by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He's going to bring the theatre down with his performance if the best unit of the film is anything to go by. Anil Kapoor hasn't ever looked any better. Rashmika Mandanna just has a couple of dialogues so it is too early to judge her performance. Bobby Deol is a revelation. In just a few seconds, he takes the impact of the trailer, notches higher.

On the whole, Animal Trailer is not just a winner, it is an alert of a Tsunami.

