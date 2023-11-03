EXCLUSIVE: Aarya 3 star Sushmita Sen labels her 30 years in public eye as 'brilliant': 'Won some, lost a lot'

Sushmita Sen made her return to acting in 2020 after a while with the web series Aarya. Both the show and her performance as the titular character were well-received and it was followed by two more seasons. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the former Miss Universe spoke about completing 30 years in public eye.

Sushmita Sen talks about her 30 year journey as a public figure

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Aarya 3 actress Sushmita Sen was asked how she feels about completing 30 years in the public eye. In response, she said, "Brilliant. Student of life. Student of cinema. Met some incredibly talented people, got inspired through this journey, made some difficult choices. won some, lost a lot. but at the end of the day, came out feeling like I achieved something and that's how I look at 30 years."

Sen was crowned with the Miss Universe title in 1994 and she made her acting debut in 1996 with Mahesh Bhatt's thriller film Dastak.

Check out her full interview:

Sushmita Sen talks about making moral choices

In the same interview, Sen was asked if she faced any difficulty in making moral choices in her career. She said, "Absolutely. I would not have lived otherwise. I feel like yeh bohot zyada hota tha pehle (I feel like it used to happen a lot earlier) those moral choices look like gigantic affairs that I had to deal with.

She added, "Decision-making is better now with age and experience and having lived a little bit more and having had made multiple mistakes, one learns to accept and to say 'this I could have done better and this I could live with.' This is very important to me."

Aarya 3 premiered on November 3rd on Disney+Hotstar. The series was created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi. Recently, Sen expressed her gratitude for the show's warm response. She also revealed that several parents have named their kids Aarya after her show.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aarya 3's Sushmita Sen says making moral choices in life is tough; calls it 'gigantic affairs'