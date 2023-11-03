EXCLUSIVE: Aarya 3's Sushmita Sen says making moral choices in life is tough; calls it 'gigantic affairs'

Aarya 3 starring Sushmita Sen was released on November 3 on Netflix. The series showcased a thrilling ride with many twists and turns while Sushmita's character Aarya Sareen offered a fierce and determined single mother side who went to extremes to save her kids. Now, the actress sat for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla where she opened up on the series as well as talked about how tough it was to make moral choices in life in her career.

Sushmita Sen calls moral choices 'gigantic affairs'

During an exclusive interaction with us, Sushmita Sen was asked whether she faced any difficulty making moral choices in her career or not. Without wasting a second, the actress said that she faced a lot of difficulty.

Sen said, "Absolutely. I would not have lived otherwise. I feel like yeh bohot zyada hota tha pehle (I feel like it used to happen a lot earlier) those moral choices look like gigantic affairs that I had to deal with. Decision-making is better now with age and experience and having lived a little bit more and having had made multiple mistakes, one learns to accept and to say 'this I could have done better and this I could live with.' This is very important to me."

She further added, "You know raat ko neend nahi aa rahi hai, aap bohot pareshan hai (When you can't sleep at night and you are a bit disturbed), there are some things that you have done which is against your conscience and more that morality. When you sleep well and you wake up knowing that I had to do what I had to do but I'm okay with it with that decision, so that's getting better. But my God, of course, I have (facing difficulty). I have had that moral policing also happened."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

Speaking about Sushmita's role in Aarya 3, the actress once exclusively told us that she got inspiration from her real-life experience for the role of Aarya Sareen. She said, "It was enough to draw from real experiences in 'Aarya' to break down the fact that the only place where you could find hope and some sense of belonging has been taken away from you."

