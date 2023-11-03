EXCLUSIVE: Aarya 3's Sushmita Sen, Ram Madhvani opine on 'women-centric film'; say it's character-driven

Helmed by Ram Madhvani and starring actress Sushmita Sen in the lead role, Aarya 3 began streaming on OTT platform today, on the 3rd of November. It’s the tale of Aarya, who goes to any extent to protect her children. During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, filmmaker Ram Madhvani and actress Sushmita Sen opened up about their opinion on the term ‘women-centric-film’ and stated how the story of a character should not be gendered.

Ram Madhvani, Sushmita Sen discuss term ‘women-centric film’ as Aarya 3 releases today

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker and the actress sat down for a chat and discussed how they perceive the term ‘female-centric film’. Talking about the same, Ram Madhvani said how the conversation surrounding it doesn’t exist for him and also termed it ‘wrong’.

“We should feel bad because that means that there is something wrong with society that we have to speak about and I think those are things that are certainly to ride women-centric. It’s a raw story, it’s a feminist story, it’s about a character and that character is something that she goes through and I don’t think we are here trying to gender this or that,” he said.

Sushmita also opined on the same and said how the language is typically used for cinema. “Luckily, for us, it's been very character-centric. The character would have been a man or woman or otherwise. As I have played,” she said.

To this, the filmmaker responded, “We are waiting for a day we get to hear ‘Oh you are making a man-centric film’.”

More about Aarya 3

Aarya 3 stars Ila Arun, Indraneil Sengupta and Vikas Kumar alongside Sushmita. Its plot revolves around Aarya, played by Sushmita Sen, and the way she gets immersed in the drug business after the death of her husband, which was orchestrated by her father. It depicts how she had to choose the path of crime in order to safeguard her children.

The journey of Aarya further shows how ACP Younis Khan (Played by Vikas Kumar) tries to track her down to get hold of her, and the way Suraj (Played by Indraneil Sengupta) who needs to settle his scores with her, tries to hijack her significant consignment.

