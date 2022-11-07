EXCLUSIVE: Sridevi starrer English Vinglish will not have a sequel despite being on cards reveals Adil Hussain

Gauri Shinde’s English Vinglish was one of the most loved films. It not only marked the comeback of the legendary actress Sridevi on the silver screen after a hiatus of several years, but it also hit the right chords of our hearts. This film indeed touched all the right sections of every fan's heart and even after 10 years, fans continue to shower love on the film and all its characters. Well, there have been several times when fans have wondered that will they ever get to see a sequel to this film. But recently we got a chance to interact with Adil Hussain who opened up about the real reason why there might never be a sequel.

Adil Hussain’s character in the film was one of the best. For the unversed, he played late actor Sridevi’s on-screen husband. Recently, when we asked him if we would get to see a sequel to English Vinglish? Adil replied, “I am sorry to say that I just saw Gauri Shinde, the writer/director’s statement that there will never be a sequel to English Vinglish unfortunately.” He further added that “we were supposed to make part 2 even after Sri passed away. I got a call from Balki that we were supposed to do it, but then somebody else passed away. The person who plays the elder sister of Sridevi in the film also passed away. And Gauri probably took that as a sign that we are not doing it. Probably this should be the most iconic film ever made and not to dilute it with another sequel. I don’t know, she decided not to do it.”

Mukhbir-The Story Of A Spy

Adil Hussain will next be seen in the web show, Mukhbir-The Story Of A Spy. The show stars Zain Khan Durrani in the lead role and it is all set to release on November 11. The show has been written and directed by Shivan Nair, who previously made the spy thriller Naam Shabana.