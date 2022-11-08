EXCLUSIVE: Sridevi’s English Vinglish co-star Adil Hussain reveals what 'little' Janhvi would do on sets

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses of the current generation. Be it her looks, her fashion game, or her acting skills, everything is loved by the fans. In fact, she has become one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood and has time and again proved her versatility with the roles she chooses to play on the silver screen. She is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Mili. Ever since she stepped foot in the industry, fans have been drawing comparisons between her and her late mother. Recently, we spoke to Sridevi ’s English-Vinglish co-star Adil Hussain who drew comparisons between the late actress and the Mili star.

Adil Hussain, who is all geared up for the release of his web show Mukhbir: The Story Of A Spy, was asked about similarities he finds between her English Vinglish co-star Sridevi and Janhvi Kapoor. Adil replied, “I am sure she has inherited a lot of qualities from her mother and it’s a huge task for anybody to keep up with Sridevi but if anybody can then probably it would be Janhvi, if she puts in the hard work. And she is as you said is giving a lot of brilliant performances. Unfortunately, I haven’t seen any of the films. I was supposed to act in one of the films but my dates did not work out. I am sure she understands the responsibilities and expectations that people have of her.”

Adil Hussain reveals what Janhvi Kapoor did on English Vinglish sets

Janhvi Kapoor earlier in her interviews had revealed that she used to visit her mother Sridevi’s English Vinglish sets quite often. When asked Adil about his fond memories of Janhvi on English Vinglish sets, he said, “She was a little girl. Very quietly she would come and sit at the back and see us perform very very quietly. She was just like her mother. Sridevi as a person was someone who spoke very little but as I understood, seeing her around that she was completely engaged in the conversations that would happen on the sets. She would come up with comments suddenly and we would be like ‘oh you’re listening’. She was an amazing listener and that’s the reason I think she is one of the finest actors.”