EXCLUSIVE: After Gadar 2, Sunny Deol in talks with Rajkumar Santoshi, Abbas Mustan, JP Dutta and Anil Sharma

The historic success of Gadar 2 has made Sunny Deol one of the most sought-after actors of the Hindi Film Industry. Having delivered a mammoth blockbuster at the age of 65, sources inform that Sunny Deol is being extremely cautious of the projects he is signing on for next. While it’s a known fact that the action hero has hiked his prices, the complete truth lies in the fact that the price hike is also supported by a quality check of scripts by Sr. Deol and a team around.

Sunny Deol in talks with Rajkumar Santoshi for his next produced by Aamir Khan

Over the last few weeks, Sunny has been in talks with some of the top directors of Hindi Cinema discussing several projects in the post-Gadar 2 world. “Sunny is in the advanced stages of discussion for a feature film with Rajkumar Santoshi, with whom he has previously worked on Ghayal, Ghatak, and Damini to name some. Once things are in place, the yet untitled film will be produced by Aamir Khan under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that more meetings and paperwork will take place once Sunny returns from his trip to the US next week.

The Rajkumar Santoshi film is the front runner for being the first Sunny Deol film to go on floors after the historic success of Gadar 2. “Sunny has also done a meeting with Abbas Mustan on an action thriller. He has heard an idea, but is yet to get a full narration of the script from the senior director duo, known for classics like Baazigar, Soldier, Khiladi, and Race Franchise among others,” the source added.

Sunny Deol in talks for a sequel to Border and Apne

Things are moving in the right direction for the JP Dutta franchise, Border as well, and an announcement for the same is around the corner. “However, Border is being planned as the biggest War film of Indian Cinema and hence, it is still some time before taking it on floors. Once on paper, it would take at least a year’s prep to take the film on floors. Sunny has shown all the excitement to feature in Border 2, but, has been discussing his financials with the stakeholders. He will sign the dotted lines on getting the deserving remuneration/share to carry the franchise forward,” the source informed.

And lastly, the Gadar 2 director, Anil Sharma is also talking to Sunny Deol for the Apne Sequel, and he intends to start rolling with it next year. “Apne 2 has been in the writing stage for a while now. The entire Deol family is on board the project and the family drama will go on floors last next year with a start-to-finish marathon schedule,” the source shared, adding further that Sunny will decide on his lineup after returning from the US. There are also rumors of Sunny being offered a film each by YRF and Rohit Shetty, but we are yet to get any sort of confirmation on the same from any source.

Meanwhile, Sunny’s next for theatrical medium is Baap, which pairs him alongside Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Mithun Chakraborty. He is also a part of the Joseph remake, playing the part of a cop. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

