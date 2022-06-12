EXCLUSIVE: After SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi comes on board Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra - Details

The Ayan Mukerji directed Brahmastra, fronted by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy is among the most awaited films of the year. As the makers gear up to launch the theatrical trailer of the film on June 15, we have got a big update on this mythological action adventure. According to our sources, team Brahmastra is planning a big association with Megastar Chiranjeevi and the announcement is round the corner.

"Brahmastra is a Pan India product coming out of the Hindi Film Industry and the team is leaving no stone unturned to tap the true potential of the Indian market. While SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in the 4 South Indian Languages, the talks are on with Chiranjeevi for some special association," revealed a source, adding further that the role of involvement will be announced once all the things are finalized.

"Ayan recently flew down to Hyderabad to have a special meeting with Chiranjeevi and it went off well. While no one is aware of the intricate details, there is something brewing between Ayan, Chiranjeevi and the entire Brahmastra team," the source added. The action adventure is produced by Star Studios with Karan Johar and is gearing up for a September 9 release.

A prolonged marketing campaign has been planned for Brahmastra, wherein the makers will continue to unveil various facets of the film to keep the intrigue and conversation intact. It's the costliest film to come out of Bollywood and the eyes are now on the big day of trailer launch, as the team will introduce to the audience to the world of Ayan's labour of love on June 15. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Brahmastra.

