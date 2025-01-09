EXCLUSIVE: Agra Affair writer Sankalp Raj Tripathi reveals USP of show; admits writing romance now is ‘challenging’ as compared to ‘90s

Love, ambition, and small-town charm form the core of Agra Affair, a series poised to captivate audiences of all ages. Writer Sankalp Raj Tripathi weaves his personal roots with a profound understanding of human emotions, resulting in a compelling narrative. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, he shares insights into his creative process, his affection for small-town stories, and the unique appeal of the show. He also acknowledges the evolving challenge of writing romance today, noting how it differs from the simpler portrayals seen in the '90s.

1. From what the trailer looks like, Agra Affair is a tale of confused romance. Does this have some connection to your personal life?

It must be! I believe that whenever a writer or creator pens a story, there’s always some part of themselves in it. Talking about Agra Affair, this show connects with everyone at some level because it revolves around love, family, aspirations, ambitions, and hustle. But the "confused romantic tale" angle is not something that reflects my personal life. In my life, I’ve always had absolute clarity about two things: my career and my love. I married my wife after knowing her for 15 years, so if I claim that the "confused romance" aspect is personal, my wife will surely scold me for contradicting all the stories I’ve told her about my consistency over the years (laughs).

2. After Crushed, you are exploring the romance genre again. Would you call this genre your safe space?

Not a safe space, but definitely my favorite space. I began my career writing for Crime Patrol. Even there, my effort was to bring out the emotions of the characters amidst the crime and police investigation. I believe that audiences remember stories largely because of the characters and their emotions, and stories without human emotions are incomplete.

While I work across genres—be it crime, thriller, or horror—at the core of all, my stories are drama and love. Emotional depth is what resonates with audiences. This was the attempt with Crushed, and it’s the same with Agra Affair. Of course, alongside emotions, elements like aspirations and conflicts make a story wholesome, and the central plot needs to be strong for the characters’ journeys to shine.

3. Your last story, Bravehearts, was quite different from Crushed and Agra Affair. Was this shift in genre a conscious decision or was there a catalyst?

After Bravehearts, we worked on several seasons of Crushed, which became one of the highest-viewed shows on Amazon MX Player. Bravehearts was my ode to our country and its soldiers. If it weren’t for our soldiers, we wouldn’t have the freedom to tell stories today.

For me, love is the strongest emotion, and this is why—whether it’s Bravehearts, Agra Affair, or Crushed—the underlying message in my stories is always about love. Especially today, when the world is full of stress, turmoil, and wars, love is the most important emotion to spread and hold on to.

Honestly, I only tell stories with stimulating thoughts. But the reason I can tell these stories is the immense support I get from Pocket Aces Pictures’ CEO, Aditi Srivastava, and my senior colleagues like Janaki Amrite, Sanket Kunde, Prashant Oberoi and Kartik Krishnan at Dice Media. I’m incredibly grateful to them. Aditi was the first to trust my stories and gave me complete creative freedom to write and create. That’s why I can write something like Bravehearts on one hand and then get equally excited to work on Crushed or Agra Affair on the other.

4. What do you think is the USP of Agra Affair?

Agra Affair is a story that flows peacefully, just like the city it is set in. It has love, family, emotions, aspirations, action, betrayal, and life lessons—all wrapped in a serene narrative. In cities like Agra, conflicts and lessons carry a unique calmness. It’s not that these cities don’t face the challenges we see in metros, but they handle them at their own pace, giving people the time to reflect and learn.

The show’s USP lies in its simplicity and rootedness. The characters are as unique as the city of Agra—the city of love. It’s the kind of story that an entire family, from ages 8 to 80, can sit together and watch while having dinner or tea. And afterwards, instead of feeling tired, they might brew another cup of tea, smile, and discuss the story.

5. Is writing romance today different from writing it in the ’90s and 2000s?

Evolving with time is human nature. If someone doesn’t evolve, they’ll always feel incomplete. Writing romance today is as challenging as it is necessary and rewarding. In today’s world, where people often live far from their homes and are busy chasing careers and money, the biggest void in their lives is love. Just a few kind words can light up someone’s face with happiness.

This generation is very thoughtful and sensitive. They’re expressive, and because of that, love stories can no longer be simplistic or watered down. They need to be layered, reflecting the generational and global evolution since the ’90s. We can’t underestimate the emotional intelligence of today’s audiences, and that’s why writing romance now requires a more nuanced approach.

6. Why do you prefer writing small-town stories?

Because that’s where stories come from. As I mentioned earlier, small towns still have a sense of calm, a slower pace of life, and the time to pause and reflect. It’s not that I only want to tell small-town stories, but since I come from Lucknow, my memories and connections naturally stem from there.

Another reason is that a significant part of today’s audience still resides in small towns. Even our value systems and culture are deeply rooted there. Additionally, big cities are now filled with migrants who’ve come from small towns chasing their dreams. So, whether the audience is from small towns or big cities, good content resonates with everyone.

7. If given the chance to write a project featuring the three Khans, what genre would you choose?

If "blockbuster" could be a genre, that’s what I would create. It’s a dream that every creator in this country must have. But with this dream also comes great responsibility. The three Khans have given so much to this industry and audiences—they’re so deeply connected to our lives. If the day ever comes (and I hope it does), it will undoubtedly be the happiest and most challenging day of my career.

While it’s difficult to pinpoint the genre right now, I can confidently say that my responsibility towards my audience and honesty in storytelling will remain my top priority, just as it is today.

Agra Affair, directed by Mandar Kurundar and starring Aakash Dahiya and Harshita Gaur, follows Akash as he struggles to save his family’s hotel while pursuing his dream of opening a restaurant. Teaming up with Tanvi, a spirited tour guide, their bond grows complicated when Megha enters the picture, sparking a love triangle. Written by Sankalp Raj Tripathi, Tatsat Pandey and Abhinav Vaidya, it features a talented ensemble cast. The series blends love, ambition, and emotional conflict, offering a captivating narrative.

