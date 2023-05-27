EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2 to release in cinema halls; Release date announcement soon

In 2012, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal’s Oh My God proved to be a sleeper hit at the box office and over the years has gained a cult status among audiences. The film featured Akshay Kumar as lord Krishna, who shared a unique dynamic with Paresh Rawal in the story that speaks about faith and the undying human spirit. 11 years after the success of Oh My God, Akshay Kumar is back to entertain the audience with the social comedy, Oh My God 2.

Oh My God 2 will release in cinema halls

Just like in the first part, Akshay will be seen as a god in the second installment too, however, this time around, his character is that of lord Shiva. The film features Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead and is set against the backdrop of sex education in India. It’s directed by Amit Rai with Ashwin Varde, Viacom 18, and Jio Studios as the producers. Over the last few months, there has been a talk about Oh My God 2 taking a direct-to-digital route on Jio Cinemas. However, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the Akshay Kumar film will be a theatrical release this year.

“Akshay Kumar along with his partners, Ashwin Varde, Viacom 18, and Jio Studios have decided on a theatrical release for Oh My God 2. Several discussions happen throughout the course of making, but, Oh My God 2 was always announced as a theatrical venture. The officials never commented on the OTT release, and even today, the film is being readied as a theatrical venture. The final edit is being locked and worked upon at this point of time. The theatrical release date of Oh My God 2 will be announced soon,” revealed a source close to the development.

Akshay and team are confident on Oh My God 2

In the past, Akshay Kumar had spoken about Oh My God 2 and termed it to be one of the best films of his illustrious acting career in the Indian Film Industry. “Spinning a franchise of something as loved as Oh My God 2 is a responsibility and the team is well aware of all the audience expectations. The release plans are being worked up on behind the scenes at this point of time, and the team is set to bring out their social comedy to the big screen this year,” the source added.

Apart from Oh My God 2, Akshay will have 2 more theatrical releases this year in the form of Start Up and The Great Indian Rescue. The dates of both films will be announced by the producers soon. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

