EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt to fly to Jaisalmer for her upcoming film's shoot post wedding with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor's wedding was certainly the talk of the town which grabbed all the attention and rightly so. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy and intimate wedding ceremony that took place at their Bandra home on 14th April. After a low-key wedding & a star-studded reception party, new bride Alia Bhatt is all set to resume work.

And now, as per the latest information that Pinkvilla has received, the newlywed actress will be flying tomorrow to Jaisalmer to complete the shoot for Dharma Productions' film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film was announced on Ranveer Singh’s birthday and is set to release in February 2023.

For all those who missed the news, let us inform you that it's not just Mrs. Kapoor who will resume work but Mr. Kapoor too has started working on his projects. The Barfi actor was spotted today morning at the T-series office. Apparently, the actor visited the T-Series office to give a look test for a project. Ranbir will also kickstart Animal's first schedule in Manali, Himachal Pradesh later this month and will be bulking up for the project. Apart from Animal and Luv Ranjan's next, Ranbir will also be seen alongside wifey Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi adventure film Brahmastra.

Well, looking at their busy schedules, it's clear that work comes first for our newly-wedded couple.

