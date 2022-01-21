EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo not releasing in cinema hall in Hindi; Path clear for Shehzada

Earlier this week, Manish Shah took the film industry by surprise when he announced that after the roaring success of Pushpa, he will be releasing the Hindi dubbed version of Allu Arjun’s 2019 blockbuster, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in the cinema halls. It was announced as a big republic day release on nearly 2000 screens.

Ever since then, there has been industry chatter if this move will impact the official remake of the Trivikram directorial, Shehzada, fronted by Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon with Paresh Rawal and Anupam Kher in key roles. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that over the last 2 days there have been ample closed-door meetings of the producers of Shehzada – Allu Arvind, Aman Gill and Bhushan Kumar – along with Manish Shah to discuss the release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in Hindi. “The four have finally mutually decided to cancel the film’s release, given that a theatrical opening of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo might have had some impact on Shehzada’s theatrical prospects,” revealed a source.

There is now a talk in the trade that Manish Shah might explore the potential of already released south films in Hindi belts by releasing the dubbed version of Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam soon, however, we are yet to get a confirmation on the same. Buzz is, Manish Shah can now release Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo on YouTube and Satellite, but one isn’t sure if he would be going ahead with the same or not. “The YouTube audience of dubbed films is pretty vast and different from the theatrical audience of Hindi films. So that’s not much of a concern at this point of time. But well, there’s no confirmation if Manish Shah will actually go ahead with a satellite and digital premiere,” the source explained.

An official announcement on the cancellation of the release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is on the way.

