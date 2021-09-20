EXCLUSIVE: Armaan Kohli Case: NCB's Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede informs next hearing is on September 28

In August, Armaan Kohli was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after banned drugs were recovered from the actor’s Mumbai residence. According to ANI, the actor along with drug peddler Ajay Raju Singh were arrested u/s 21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30, & 35 of NDPS Act. Reportedly, Armaan was sent to 14-day judicial custody, after which he had moved a bail plea, which was apparently rejected by the Court. Now, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Zonal Director of Maharashtra and Goa NCB, Sameer Wankhede shared the latest update on the case.

Informing about the next hearing in the case, Sameer Wankhede states, “The date is on September 28th in the Sessions Court. Regarding the investigation, I cannot talk.” Meanwhile, in an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Wankhede had revealed that they have arrested four people, out of which two are foreigners. “One used to supply cocaine to Armaan, while the other one would supply the MD drug. We caught him at Nala Sopara. Another Nigerian has also been caught who works in films as a bodyguard, and has worked as many film stars’ bodyguard too. He has even worked in several films,” he had said.

Meanwhile, in a conversation with Bombay Times earlier Wankhede had informed that NCB has launched an operation called Operation Rolling Thunder under which they have intercepted peddlers and suppliers of mephedrone drugs, and have arrested nine of them so far. “After that, a lot of places have been searched and we have seized commercial quantities of drugs from different places. Ajay Singh, alias Ajay Mamu was intercepted and arrested. He was carrying an intermediate quantity of MD (mephedrone). And while investigating him, we came to know about Mr. Kohli. We searched Mr. Kohli’s house and we recovered a small quantity of cocaine. Based on that, we got him to the office and questioned him, and subsequently have put him under arrest,” Wankhede had said.

