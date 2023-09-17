EXCLUSIVE: Atlee confirms Jawan was only made for Shah Rukh Khan; Calls Thalapathy Vijay his brother

Director Atlee is running high on success with the blockbuster performance of Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and others at the box office. The film is on course to become the highest grossing Hindi film of all time and also the highest grossing Indian film of 2023 courtesy an excellent second weekend hold. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the celebrated director talked about his film Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan, Thalapathy Vijay, upcoming projects and a lot more.

Director Atlee Confirms That Jawan Was Made Only For Shah Rukh Khan; Calls Thalapathy Vijay his brother

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, when Atlee Kumar was asked if Jawan was always planned to be a Hindi film with Shah Rukh Khan and whether he discussed the script of Jawan with the actor he had hattrick blockbusters with, that is Thalapathy Vijay, he said, "Jawan is only made for Shah Rukh Khan. I didn't have a second thought that who is going to do it. But from day 1, the script, the scenes, what I do, how it went; the only person I interacted with was Vijay sir. He is like a brother to me. And we are very serious about what we do in life. So he used to share about his films. I shared what I was doing and all. So he was very advisory and always a backbone to me. We shared a lot of stuff on Jawan, what is happening on Jawan; But it is purely made for Shah Rukh.

Atlee Shares How He Feels About Jawan's Theatrical Success; Says Why Jawan's Success Puts Him Under Pressure

In the interview, Atlee also talked about Jawan's theatrical reception and how it has put greater pressure on him to deliver. He said, "It's really a blessing. It puts me in a stage of pressure that, what should I do next. That's all to me. To the trade and the ecosystem, it has come back and it has revived. It is really breathing well now. If the cinema is going to strike the right audience at the right time and with the right content, I think people are going to come to theatres. I am really happy that people are coming back to the theatres and enjoying it. They are really connecting and interacting with the screen. That energy is theatrical energy. For an individual, time is very precious."

While you can watch Jawan at a theatre near you, you can watch the full length interview of Atlee with Pinkvilla on Pinkvilla's YouTube channel.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Will crack script for Shah Rukh Khan & Thalapathy Vijay’: Atlee on dream project after Jawan