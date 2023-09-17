EXCLUSIVE: ‘Will crack script for Shah Rukh Khan & Thalapathy Vijay’: Atlee on dream project after Jawan

Atlee is among the most successful directors of Indian Cinema with a 100 percent track record of success. Right from his debut film, Raja Rani to Theri, Mersal, Bigil and Jawan – Atlee has never gone wrong with his brand of cinema celebrating the idea of a larger-than-life cinematic experience. With Jawan, he presented Shah Rukh Khan like never before in an out-and-out mass avatar, which has been accepted with open arms by the audience. Ahead of the film’s release on September 7, the social media was buzzing with reports of Thalapathy Vijay’s cameo in Jawan.

"I will crack a script for SRK and Thalapathy Vijay," says Atlee

Atlee insists that he was clear on not having a Vijay Cameo in Jawan, as he has larger plans in the long run of mounting a big two-hero film. “There’s a reason why I didn’t ask a cameo from his (Vijay) end. I will write something for Shah Rukh sir and Vijay sir. Both of them have given best career arc in my life. Someday, I will crack a script for both of them and have them in a single movie,” he said in a candid chat with Pinkvilla.

On hearing Atlee’s plan, the host exclaimed that a combo of SRK and Vijay has the potential to do Rs 1500 crore at the box office. Listening to the same, Atlee smiled, “It should do more than that.” While Jawan marked the maiden collaboration of Atlee and SRK, the filmmaker has worked with Vijay on Theri, Mersal, and Bigil. There have been a lot of conjectures around the reunion of Atlee and Vijay.

I will definitely make another film with Thalapathy Vijay, promises Atlee

Is that on cards? Atlee answered, “Of course, it will happen. Why is there a double on that? It will happen. I have done just 5 films to date and 3 of them are with Vijay sir. When the time is right, we will do our next. Vijay sir is like a brother.” Watch the full conversation with Atlee here, as he opened up about the historic success of Jawan, decoded the global stardom of Shah Rukh Khan, and also confirmed being in talks with Allu Arjun for his next.

