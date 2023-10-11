EXCLUSIVE: Avane Srimannarayana fame Sachin Ravi to direct Shahid Kapoor in Vashu Bhagnani’s epic period drama

Pinkvilla recently reported that Shahid Kapoor is teaming up with Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani on a big-scale period drama, based on the Mahabharata. The film is touted to be mounted on a humongous budget with global VFX teams coming on board to bring the story to the spectacle. It is slated to go on floors in 2024 after Shahid Kapoor wraps up shooting for the Roshan Andrew-directed Koi Shaq co-starring Pooja Hegde. And now, Pinkvilla has an exclusive update on the director of this yet-untitled epic produced by Pooja Entertainment.

Avane Srimannarayana fame, Sachin Ravi comes on board Shahid Kapoor's period epic

Sources close to the development have confirmed that Kannada film editor turned-director, Sachin Ravi, will be directing the period epic for the Bhagnani’s. “Sachin Ravi has been in talks with the producers for a while now and things are finally set in motion now. It’s based on one of the most fascinating characters from the Mahabharata and Sachin is eager to explore this world with Shahid in the titular role,” revealed a source close to the development. For those unaware, Sachin is known for directing Rakshit Shetty in the much-loved action adventure, Avane Srimannarayana.

According to the source, Shahid has been keen to do a big-scale period film for a while now and has been discussing several period film ideas with various stakeholders. He has finally found a partner that aligns with his vision and is collaborating to create something special for the audience. Having been associated with some of the biggest films from the Kannada film industry in the capacity of an editor, Sachin is also a VFX specialist.

Pooja Entertainment plans a film based on Mahabharata with Shahid Kapoor

“Sachin has the right vision and knowledge to mount the story at the scale that it warrants. He is fascinated by the idea of creating unexplored visuals and that’s exactly what this rendition of a character from Mahabharata warrants. He has found the right partners in Pooja Entertainment, who are going all out with their support on the budget front,” the source concluded.

Talking of Pooja Entertainment, the studio is gearing up for the release of Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath led by Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon during the Dussehra weekend, followed by the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. They have the Mudassar Aziz-directed comedy starring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar lined up for release. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

