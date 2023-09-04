EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana opines about corporate bookings for Dream Girl 2 competing with Gadar 2, Jawan

Ayushmann Khurrana recently achieved success with his hit film Dream Girl 2, where he broke barriers and challenged gender norms with his portrayal of Pooja. The film featured an ensemble cast, including Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Seema Pahwa, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, and others. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures, the movie garnered praise for its humor, Bollywood references, and the cast's performances.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ayushmann discussed the film's success and whether there were chats about corporate bookings to compete with other films, such as Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, and the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. Corporate bookings have become a growing trend in the industry, and Ayushmann shared his perspective on the matter.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ayushmann Khurrana, the actor of Dream Girl 2, shared his perspective on whether there were talks about utilizing corporate bookings to compete with films like Gadar 2, OMG 2, and Jawan. In his response, Ayushmann explained that he was relatively new to understanding box office numbers and the trade aspects of the industry. He also mentioned his desire to maintain the artistic essence of his work. “Frankly speaking, at this stage of my career, I have started getting to know numbers. During my initial years, I had no idea about opening, the first weekend, the weekday, sustainability or whatever.. nothing. I was far away from trade. I was only with the script, my character, my job as an actor, and that's the pure way of approaching a film. And I still want to enjoy the innocence of an artist. Rest, I think if the universe conspires, it'll be loved organically by people. That's the kind of core I have,” he stated.

More about Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2

The film was released in theaters on August 25 and has achieved remarkable success at the domestic box office, amassing a total of Rs 82.15 crore in just 10 days. Furthermore, it stands a strong chance of crossing the century mark by the end of the upcoming weekend. The soundtrack has also garnered significant appreciation from fans and audiences alike.

