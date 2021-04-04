EXCLUSIVE: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee on Kartik Aaryan: He is doing fine & is recovering well

The filmmaker also added that they are in the process of chalking out a plan for the next schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

On March 22, actor Kartik Aaryan informed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. “Positive ho gaya… Dua karo”, he wrote on Twitter. He also shared a ‘Covid selfie’ five days later, and wished his followers on Holi with a snap that was earlier clicked on the sets of his upcoming horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. “Chote Pandit aur Meri taraf se #HappyHoli. Pani se bachke rehna iss saal. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2,” he captioned the pic that also featured Rajpal Yadav. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, director Anees Bazmee spoke about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and shared an update on Kartik’s health.

“Kartik fortunately didn’t have many symptoms right from the beginning when he tested positive for Covid, so he is doing fine and is recovering well. However, one has to follow the 14-days quarantine mandate, which he is doing. He had always been taking a lot of precautions. I am in touch with him to check on his health. Meanwhile, we are in the process of chalking out a plan for the next schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and will finalise on a date in a day or two. We will be shooting in Mumbai and Lucknow,” informs Bazmee.

On Sunday, the actor also informed his social media followers that he has taken the test again, and is waiting for the results. “Report aa rahi hai thode time mein. Kya lagta hai?,” he posted an Insta story. Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen in Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka that will release on an OTT platform, and in Collin D'Cunha’s Dostana 2.

Also Read | Soni Razdan shares health update on Alia Bhatt days after actress tested COVID 19 positive

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×