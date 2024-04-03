EXCLUSIVE: BMCM director Ali Abbas Zafar shares his future plans with Shahid Kapoor, Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn

The countdown for Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has begun and with each passing day, the excitement around the film is increasing. While people wait for the action thriller starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead to hit the cinemas, there's also curiosity about the filmmaker's next films.

During a recent exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, we asked some fan questions to Ali about his upcoming films, especially with Shahid Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Aamir Khan, and Ajay Devgn.

Ali Abbas Zafar on his plans to make an action film with Shahid Kapoor for theaters after Bloody Daddy

Responding to a fan who wants Ali Abbas Zafar to make an action film with Shahid Kapoor after Bloody Daddy which was released on OTT, the filmmaker praised Shahid's potential as an action star. "We've become very good friends post Bloody Daddy and I feel that he also has a lot of potential to become an action star because there are very few people who can handle intensity so well. You've seen that in Kabir Singh, you've seen that in Bloody Daddy. He can handle intensity really really nicely and if you give a good emotional thrust to him and then design an action around him, he'll be lethal," said Ali.

Ali Abbas Zafar on his comic caper Detective Sherdil with Diljit Dosanjh

Answering a fan question about the release date of his upcoming comic caper with Diljit Dosanjh, Ali said, "We are in the final stages of post-production and Inshallah very soon it'll come out," he said.

Ali shares his plans of working with Aamir Khan

Responding to a fan who wants Ali Abbas Zafar to make an action film like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai with Aamir Khan, the BMCM director recalled Aamir's Sarfarosh. "Aamir sir is such a terrific actor. You give him anything, he'll carry it off but one of my favorite films of Aamir sir is Sarfarosh. I think if he returns back in that world where he plays that intense emotional cop and you design action around that, I think it will be deadly," he said.

Ali tells if he plans to work with Ajay Devgn in the future

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is clashing with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan which has led to fan wars on social media. Ali requested fans to watch both films and wished well for Maidaan which he said looks like a beautiful story from the trailer.

Speaking about his plans to direct Ajay Devgn, Ali Abbas Zafar said, "Yes why not? He's on my wishlist. I just feel I've grown up watching all these stars and somewhere or the other, I still become that small child when I meet them or I am around them and I want to do exciting things with them. From the time of Phool Aur Kaante, he and Akshay sir were two really big action heroes. They have survived the test of time. So there's a huge respect for all of them"

More about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the upcoming action thriller stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha. Jointly produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra, the film is slated to release on Eid 2024 i.e. April 10, 2024.

