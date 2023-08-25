EXCLUSIVE: Dream Girl 2 star Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to success of OMG 2, Gadar 2; says 'It's a big relief'

Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday released in cinemas today. The comedy riot is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl. It has been directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures. The lead cast along with actor Manjot Singh sat for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and opened up on the current box office scenario. They also reacted to the success of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2.

Ayushmann Khurrana on what recent successes including Gadar 2 and OMG 2 mean for Dream Girl 2

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ayushmann reflected on the recent successful films and what it might mean for the film industry. He stated, “It’s a relief, it’s a big relief. I think we have gone through that curve and people were talking about how certain films are for OTT and stuff like that. But I’ll not just talk about OMG 2 and Gadar 2, but also about the films which did well which were mid budget-small budget films be it Zara Hatke Zara Bachke or Satyaprem Ki Katha. So, I think that gave me a lot of confidence because there were these conspiracy theories floating around that only big films will work. But I am glad this has happened and what a great relief to have this 15th August as the biggest day of Hindi cinema, the biggest collections. And since our trailer is playing everywhere, let's hope for the best because we are also aiming for tier 2 and tier 3 cities because the flavor, the texture of Dream Girl 2 is very massy. So, let’s hope for the best.”

Ananya Panday on audiences going back to cinemas

Ananya Panday shared what the current scenario meant to her on a personal level. “I am excited as an audience more than anything. We can’t sit here and predict what will happen, anything can happen honestly. That’s one thing that I have learnt in life, today is one way tomorrow it can completely change. So, I don’t wanna expect anything, I am just excited as an audience. I don’t think I love anything more than just going into the cinema, getting my popcorn and watching a movie and having that community experience. So, I am just looking forward to more movies. I am the kind of audience that goes in and watches everything on the first day first show, at least before the pandemic I used to do that. I can’t wait to get back to doing that and I am just looking forward to the audiences being back and enjoying cinema the way it should be,” she mentioned.

