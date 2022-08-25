EXCLUSIVE: FIR registered against Gangs of Wasseypur actor Zeishan Qadri for cheating

A case has been filed against Bollywood film 'Gangs of Wasseypur' writer and actor Zeishan Qadri for stealing an Audi car worth Rs 38 lakh from a producer. The producer of the popular crime TV serial 'Crime Patrol' has been cheated. FIR has been registered against Zeishan Qadri at the Malad Police Station regarding the same.

When we reached out to the Crime Patrol producer Shalini Chaudhary she told, "Me and my two kids live in Malad. I have a company named “Shalini Choudhary Films. In the year 2017, I was introduced to Zeishan Quadri, actor and writer at that time. He needed finance for Sony Entertainment show Crime Patrol. He has a company "Friday to Friday" in which his so-called wife, Mrs. Priyanka Bassi was a partner. I knew him too, we did a ‘crime patrol’ show together, and a film called ‘Halahal’ for his company. So I had some confidence in him."

Shalini further added, "On June 22, 2021, Zeishan Quadri and his wife came to my residence. At that time, he contacted my younger son and told him that he got an offer to do a comedy show on Sony SAB TV channel. The name of the said comedy show is 'April' and he is going to take me as a partner in that show. Zeishan Quadri said that he doesn’t have a car for the work of the said comedy and that he needs to go Sony office again and again. And for this, he will need a good car. He won my trust, and then Zeishan Quadri and Priyanka Bassi took my car Audi-A6, number MH14 FM 3212. I trusted them because he promised to make me a partner in the said comedy show."

She mentioned, "After some time, when I called Zeishan Qadri, he didn’t answer my call. So I messaged him on WhatsApp. At that time, he messaged that he is in Bombay High Court. A person named Jatin Sethi has filed a case of fraud of Rs. 1.5 crore against him in Section 420, 406 and he’s come to Bombay High Court for bail. Later in the evening, I called him again and he didn’t answer, so I called his wife Priyanka Bassi. But she also didn't answer my calls. After that, I called him again and again and I sent him many messages to inquire about my Audi car. There was no call or message from his side, then I got information from somewhere that my car was sold to someone for Rs. 12 lakh. Then I made several calls and messages to Zeishan Quadri and his wife Priyanka Bassi. But they did not contact me in any way and I realised that I have been cheated."

"After that, when I repeatedly asked Zeishan Quadri about my car, he gave me a vague answer. When I told Zeishan about filing a complaint at the police station, he threatened to kill me and made threatening calls from many people. I tried to file an FIR against Zeishan Quadri and Priyanka Bassi many times, but because of his influence, FIR didn't get registered. Then I came to know from the RTO office that my Audi car has been sold by deducting NOC after forged documents and forged sign and entered Chandigarh number. After that I got a call from Zeishan’s lawyer that I should settle the matter, now I won’t get the car back, then I met DCP Vishal Thakur ji. He helped me a lot, I got my FIR registered immediately, and I thank him for his help," Shalini concluded.

Pinkvilla will keep you updated about the case.

