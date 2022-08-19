EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap REVEALS why a universe based on characters of Gangs Of Wasseypur is not possible

Anurag Kashyap is one of the most adored filmmakers in the Indian film industry, who is known to make gritty cinema. The much loved filmmaker has been involved in genre defining films like Gangs Of Wasseypur series, Mukkabaaz, Black Friday, Manmarziyan, Raman Raghav 2.0, Dev D and more. He worked as an assistant for Sriram Raghavan and Ram Gopal Varma in the course of his movie journey. The director gears up for the release of his next film Dobaaraa, starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati. The filmmaker graced Pinkvilla with yet another interview of his, this time for Pinkvilla's segment to celebrate Indian filmmakers - Cult Creators.

Anurag was told that audiences wanted Anurag Kashyap to create a universe of the characters from Gangs Of Wasseypur. The prolific director explained why it was not possible to make one. He said, "The studio won't be able to do it. It is very difficult. The way the film is projected by the studio; A film that has worked so much. And the way we are working for the industry is that you sell your movie to yourself. Viacom made the movie and sold it to Colors. Now they claim that they didn't make the money and Colors is making the money. So who's company is Colors? For them, Gangs Of Wasseypur is still in a loss. 2 film made for Rs. 16.5 crores is still in a loss of Rs. 8 crores according to them. Richa Chadda was paid 2 lakhs. Huma Qureshi was paid 75 thousand. Some actors got paid 50 thousand. No one made much money on the film. Only the studio did. I have asked them to come and show the profits. How can I make a sequel to a flop film? The studio has cheated its creators and actors and everyone involved in the film. Since the IP is shared, even I don't let them do anything with it although they want to exploit it a lot. It was everyone's first film. Everyone struggled a lot. The film could not be made at the cost at which we made it. I exhausted my father's goodwill to make that film. The studio treated us unfairly and exploited us. I cannot go to them and ask them to do a film for me. I have given you value, 10 times as much for nothing, because we were passionate to make the film. In today's time, you can't fool the public. If Colors is making the money, where is it going? Till the actors themselves don't come to me to do another film, I won't do it and won't let anyone do it because exploitation is something I just don't stand for."

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap gears up for the release of his next film, Dobaaraa, starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati. The film is an official remake of the Spanish film Mirage. The film releases today, that is on 19th August, 2022. You can watch this movie at a theatre near you.

