EXCLUSIVE: Imtiaz Ali, Reema Kagti and Sujoy Ghosh are all praise for birthday girl Kareena Kapoor Khan; ‘Her passion for story…’

On her 43rd birthday today, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has an extra reason to celebrate as she makes her debut in the world of OTT with Sujoy Ghosh's mystery thriller film, Jaane Jaan. The cast also includes Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. On this special day, directors Reema Kagti, Imtiaz Ali, and Sujoy Ghosh, who have worked with Kareena, shared with Pinkvilla their experiences of collaborating with the star and heaped praise on her.

Sujoy Ghosh on casting Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jaane Jaan

In reference to the casting of Kareena Kapoor in Jaane Jaan, director Sujoy Ghosh shared, “It felt like the universe was at work because it was such a huge coincidence that led up to Kareena being cast in the film. When I first got the rights to the film, I had told no one about it. It was right then that Kareena called me up talking about how she wants to be a part of a film like this. What are the odds!!! For me, after having this script for 11 years, having Kareena play the role of Maya made sense instantly, it was a meant-to-be kind of situation. Her passion for the story and her eagerness to deliver the performance with utmost sincerity is what makes the story even more special.”

Reema Kagti and Imtiaz Ali share their working experience with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena was previously cast in Reema Kagti’s film Talaash, where she shared the screen with Aamir Khan. Reflecting on their collaboration, Kagti remarked, “It was an absolute pleasure to work with Kareena in Talaash. She immersed herself into the character of Rosie/ Simran effortlessly. She brought the character to life in a very real, poignant, and heartfelt way. I loved the trailer of Jaane Jaan on Netflix. Am sure she will shine in it.”

Imtiaz Ali, who directed Kareena in Jab We Met, shared an interesting anecdote, saying, “She was mortally scared of moving trains before the shoot, I had already told her she need not climb into a moving train in the take, but when the camera rolled/started, she forgot her fear and climbed on and off moving trains several times.”

