EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor to have a working birthday on sets of Mr And Mrs Mahi in Ahmedabad

Janhvi Kapoor is among the new rising sensations in the Hindi Film Industry. The actress made her debut in the commercially successful romantic-tragedy, Dhadak, and in her less than a five year movie journey, she has been a part of films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, GoodLuck Jerry, Mili and Roohi, apart from an acclaimed anthology, Ghost Stories. Janhvi is slowly moving up the ranks, not just with her stellar act in films but also her digital presence, which is hitting the roof. She is working on numerous big projects, some announced and some not, which will soon see a release.

Janhvi Kapoor Will Be Having A Working 26th Birthday



Janhvi Kapoor turns 26 years old tomorrow, that is on the 6th of March, 2023. The actress is having a working birthday tomorrow as she will be shooting for her romantic film with Rajkummar Rao, having a cricket backdrop, Mr And Mrs Mahi, tomorrow. She has put her movie career as her priority and that truly is heartening to see for a budding artist who's relatively new to the movie business. Her decision shows the passion she has for her work and craft. Mr And Mrs Mahi has been in the production for almost a year now and this schedule in Ahmedabad seems like the last schedule of the film. It is a long 25 day movie schedule that will go on till the 30th of March, 2023. This schedule of the film will involve very critical confrontational scenes and will be one of the greatest highlights of the film. Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the film was initially scheduled to release in late 2022 before it was postponed. For the announcement of the film, the makers also created a short yet heartwarming reel that raised the curiosity for the film. The new release date for the film is still not known but the makers are certainly targetting a late 2023 release.

Janhvi Kapoor Has An Exciting Slate Of Movie Releases

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her next film, Bawaal. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-starring Varun Dhawan, this film is expected to be a cracker of a film. It is produced under the banner Nadiadwala and Grandsons. Apart from Bawaal, as discussed above, Mr And Mrs Mahi is targetting a 2023 release too and it is expected to be a very soft and heart-touching film. As exclusively covered by Pinkvilla, Janhvi Kapoor has been finalised as the leading lady for Jr NTR's 30th film which is to be directed by Koratala Siva. The shoot of the film will commence soon and it targets an April, 2024 release. With an exciting slate of movie releases, Janhvi Kapoor will be having an excellent year at the movies.

