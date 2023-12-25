EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor to take centre stage in ‘massive scale’ film; DEETS inside

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most successful and popular actresses in Bollywood. In a short span of time, she has delivered some incredible performances in a variety of films. The actress has several interesting films in the lineup and now we have exclusively learned that she will be headlining a star-studded massive project. Let's find out more about it.

Janhvi Kapoor to do a big-budget film

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Janhvi Kapoor will be headlining a big-budget film in the near future. The film is on a 'massive scale' and its announcement will be one of the most significant casting announcements in recent times. The details of this film are, however, still shrouded under mystery and nothing about her role or the film is out now. We can expect some exciting details to emerge soon.

Boney Kapoor and Janhvi-Khushi Kapoor sells four Andheri apartments

According to ETimes, Boney Kapoor and his daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have sold off four of their apartments in Mumbai's Andheri region. A Hindustan Times report suggests that they were sold for around 12 crore. While two flats were sold for Rs. 6.02 crore, the other for Rs. 6 crore.

Workwise, Janhvi was last seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari's romantic drama Bawaal. The film met with mixed critical response. She will be next seen playing the role of an IFS officer in Ulajh. The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew and Rajesh Tailang. Next year, she will also do the Telugu film Devara with Jr. NTR. Apart from these, she is also doing Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkumar Rao. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

While her mom Sridevi's influence on her acting is evident, Janhvi makes sure that she never recreates her mom's dialogues. In a chat with Aaj Tak, she said: “No, I don’t (recreate) mamma’s dialogue, because when she was alive she did not like watching her films. After she passed away it was even more difficult for me that, as an artist, I could objectively study her work. That’s something every actor does today, especially when it comes to mamma’s work, but I couldn’t.”

