EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor to take centre stage in ‘massive scale’ film; DEETS inside
Janhvi Kapoor has been appearing in many interesting projects. Now there is an exclusive report that the actress will be headlining something big in the near future.
Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most successful and popular actresses in Bollywood. In a short span of time, she has delivered some incredible performances in a variety of films. The actress has several interesting films in the lineup and now we have exclusively learned that she will be headlining a star-studded massive project. Let's find out more about it.
Janhvi Kapoor to do a big-budget film
Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Janhvi Kapoor will be headlining a big-budget film in the near future. The film is on a 'massive scale' and its announcement will be one of the most significant casting announcements in recent times. The details of this film are, however, still shrouded under mystery and nothing about her role or the film is out now. We can expect some exciting details to emerge soon.
Boney Kapoor and Janhvi-Khushi Kapoor sells four Andheri apartments
According to ETimes, Boney Kapoor and his daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have sold off four of their apartments in Mumbai's Andheri region. A Hindustan Times report suggests that they were sold for around 12 crore. While two flats were sold for Rs. 6.02 crore, the other for Rs. 6 crore.
Workwise, Janhvi was last seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari's romantic drama Bawaal. The film met with mixed critical response. She will be next seen playing the role of an IFS officer in Ulajh. The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew and Rajesh Tailang. Next year, she will also do the Telugu film Devara with Jr. NTR. Apart from these, she is also doing Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkumar Rao. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
While her mom Sridevi's influence on her acting is evident, Janhvi makes sure that she never recreates her mom's dialogues. In a chat with Aaj Tak, she said: “No, I don’t (recreate) mamma’s dialogue, because when she was alive she did not like watching her films. After she passed away it was even more difficult for me that, as an artist, I could objectively study her work. That’s something every actor does today, especially when it comes to mamma’s work, but I couldn’t.”
ALSO READ: PIC: Janhvi Kapoor stuns in beautiful saree; rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya showers love on his 'ladoo'
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Jonathan Majors was accused of assault on March 25 in Manhattan, New York. The trial began on December 4 and he was convicted after two weeks. Majors now faces an uncertain future amid the domestic abuse charges. Shortly after the verdict, a s...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun is the front runner for Atlee’s next; Filmmaker looks to start shoot by October
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Prabhas, Ajay Devgn and others invited to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Will monster machine gun appear in Animal Park? Art director Suresh Selvarajan REVEALS
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor's 1st reaction to Animal's 500 KG machine gun revealed; art director gives budget deets