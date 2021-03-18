EXCLUSIVE: On Kangana Ranaut's birthday, Thalaivi makers plan grand event for trailer launch as a gift to fans

In just a few days, Kangana Ranaut will be celebrating her birthday and it seems that Thalaivi makers have a special treat for fans. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the makers of Thalaivi will surprise fans with the trailer as a gift on the star's birthday on March 23.

Actress is all set to turn a year older on March 23 and ahead of her birthday, she is busy with the shooting of her film. Amid this, fans of the actress have been eagerly waiting to see her as J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi. The film's release date was announced recently and it will be arriving in the theatres in a month after Kangana's birthday. Now, ahead of Kangana's birthday on March 23, Pinkvilla has got an exclusive scoop about the trailer launch of Thalaivi.

As per sources, we've learned that the makers of Thalaivi are all in plans of launching the trailer on Kangana's birthday in a grand event. We've exclusively learned that on her birthday, 23rd March, the actor will be launching the trailer of Thalaivi, the trilingual biopic on the life and times of legend Jayalalithaa, Directed by Vijay. Well, this surely would come as a treat and gift for fans on the National Award Winning actress' birthday.

For her film, Thalaivi, Kangana had to undergo a massive physical transformation. From learning Bharatnatyam, Tamil, or spending hours on getting Jayalalithaa's mannerisms right, Kangana has given it all to the film, and audiences are eagerly waiting to watch the story unfold in cinemas. Till now, Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami’s character’s uncanny resemblance to Jayalalithaa and M G Ramachandran has been a major talking point. On Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary when the release date was announced, fans were excited.

Thalaivi has been directed by Al Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy and will release across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu on April 23, 2021.

Credits :Pinkvilla

