  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: On Kangana Ranaut's birthday, Thalaivi makers plan grand event for trailer launch as a gift to fans

In just a few days, Kangana Ranaut will be celebrating her birthday and it seems that Thalaivi makers have a special treat for fans. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the makers of Thalaivi will surprise fans with the trailer as a gift on the star's birthday on March 23.
191544 reads Mumbai Updated: March 19, 2021 11:28 am
EXCLUSIVE: On Kangana Ranaut's birthday, Thalaivi makers plan grand event for trailer launch as a gift to fans
  • 9
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to turn a year older on March 23 and ahead of her birthday, she is busy with the shooting of her film. Amid this, fans of the actress have been eagerly waiting to see her as J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi. The film's release date was announced recently and it will be arriving in the theatres in a month after Kangana's birthday. Now, ahead of Kangana's birthday on March 23, Pinkvilla has got an exclusive scoop about the trailer launch of Thalaivi. 

As per sources, we've learned that the makers of Thalaivi are all in plans of launching the trailer on Kangana's birthday in a grand event. We've exclusively learned that on her birthday, 23rd March, the actor will be launching the trailer of Thalaivi, the trilingual biopic on the life and times of legend Jayalalithaa, Directed by Vijay. Well, this surely would come as a treat and gift for fans on the National Award Winning actress' birthday. 

For her film, Thalaivi, Kangana had to undergo a massive physical transformation. From learning Bharatnatyam, Tamil, or spending hours on getting Jayalalithaa's mannerisms right, Kangana has given it all to the film, and audiences are eagerly waiting to watch the story unfold in cinemas. Till now, Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami’s character’s uncanny resemblance to Jayalalithaa and M G Ramachandran has been a major talking point. On Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary when the release date was announced, fans were excited. 

Thalaivi has been directed by Al Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy and will release across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu on April 23, 2021. 

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut announces the release date of J Jayalalithaa’s biopic Thalaivi; To hit screens on April 23

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
EXCLUSIVE: Bhagyashree's role in Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi REVEALED; details inside
EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut on theatre VS OTT release of films: It depends; Thalaivi can't release digitally
SPOTLIGHT: Bhagyashree gets candid about leaving Bollywood, battling a major health disorder & her comeback
EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut opens up on working with Bhagyashree in Thalaivi: I feel fortunate & privileged
Kangana Ranaut shares her new look from Thalaivi wherein she’s donning a cute purple dress; Take a look
EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut started shooting for Tejas in Mumbai today; Will later film in Delhi & Rajasthan
Anonymous 2 days ago

Said it before and say it again: What fans? Her fans never pay to watch her movies, so who are these fans!

Anonymous 3 days ago

She will flop. But she can keep sleeping with modi and live a lavish life

Anonymous 3 days ago

A movie runs due to acting which she is amazing. Well said. I really like that. These dump people have no clue why they are watching movies in the first place.

Anonymous 3 days ago

She was a good actress..... but after turning into Bhakt, she is become a maniac. Completely psycho. Needs to throw her in dustbin

Anonymous 3 days ago

A movie runs due to acting which she is amazing. Her Jumlas will be forgotten.

Anonymous 3 days ago

How many of her movies have 'run' as you say?

Anonymous 3 days ago

Forgotten by whom. This is how she things can do all Julmas and get away with it. I am talking about TN boss not UP. There is a colossal difference

Anonymous 3 days ago

Will TN people watch it. Lol. She has no clue of TN. Her Julma will not be entertained.

Anonymous 3 days ago

paid bot spotted