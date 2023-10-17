EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar says having Roohi and Yash was 'most beautiful dream' that fructified

Karan Johar is one of the most successful and popular filmmakers in Bollywood with several hits under his name. Apart from that, he is also a father of two beautiful children. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, the My Name Is Khan director opened up about his dreams and said that he had dreamt of having children. Let's find out what he said.

Karan Johar on his children

In an interview for Pinkvilla Masterclass, Karan Johar was asked if there is anything he aspires to do going forward. In response, he said that he dreamt of working with Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar and Rishi Kapoor. He noted that he could not work with the late Sridevi. The director stated that he has dreams for things beyond movies. He said, "I dreamt of having children and when I had them I feel like that was one of my most beautiful dreams that were fructified and now I dream for them." Johar further said that his dreams are not just professional but personal as well; he stated that every day he dreams for himself and his children Roohi and Yash.

Karan Johar's personal front

In February 2017, Johar became a proud father to twins (a girl and a boy) via surrogacy at Mumbai's Masrani Hospital. He named his son Yash after his late father Yash Johar and his daughter Roohi after rearranging his mother's name Hiroo. KJo frequently posts their pictures on social media and often talks about them.

Karan Johar's work front

Johar's recent directorial venture was the romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan and met with positive critical response and commercial success. It was particularly praised for calling out the problematic tropes of Indian cinema and being self-aware. As a producer, KJo is gearing up for the action flick Kill which had its world premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival. Another film titled Yodha, is slated to release in December this year. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.

