EXCLUSIVE: Karisma Kapoor recalls when Sachin Tendulkar visited Andaz Apna Apna sets; 'He was just this teen sensation'

Karisma Kapoor has consistently entertained the audience with her films in the 90s and early 2000s, like Coolie No 1, Andaz Apna Apna, Hero No 1, Dil To Pagal Hai, Jaanwar, Raja Hindustani, Biwi No 1, and more. Some of the films and songs featuring her in the lead have proved to be iconic and a permanent treasure for cinema lovers over the years.

During an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla for India's Best Dancer 4, Karisma walked down memory lane and shared some interesting trivia about her films and songs.

When Sachin Tendulkar visited the sets of Andaz Apna Apna on its Mahurat day

While seeing a monochrome picture from the sets of Andaz Apna Apna featuring her alongside co-star Salman Khan and director Rajkumar Santoshi, Karisma Kapoor recalled it was the film's mahurat shot. "I remember we were all so nervous. I think this was my first mahurat. In those days, this mahurat used to happen, and we had to do this live scene and say a few lines, and we used to be so nervous," she said.

When asked if she remembered the lines, she amusingly replied with a "No." Further recalling how the team was excited because Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar "graced the occasion," she said, "he was just this teen sensation."

Andaz Apna Apna also featured Aamir Khan and Raveena Tandon in the lead, along with Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor, Viju Khote, and Tiku Talsania.

Karisma on shooting for Main To Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha song from Coolie No. 1 with Govinda

Karisma recalled shooting for the iconic song Main To Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha from the 1995 film Coolie No. 1 with "Chichi Bhaiya" Govinda. "We shot for Husn Hai Suhana before this, so I think by then we had struck a chemistry and a friendship," she said while adding that this was her first massy song.

Karisma Kapoor's work front

Karisma Kapoor was last seen in Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak alongside Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Tisca Chopra and Sanjay Kapoor among others. The film was directly released on Netflix on March 15, 2024.

