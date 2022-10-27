EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal sings her to sleep, opens up about his annoying habit

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are pure couple goals. They always make the hearts of their fans melt and never hesitate in showering love to each other. Be it their mushy pictures on social media or their holding hands wherever they go, everything about this beautiful couple is just priceless. Recently, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress celebrated a milestone when her cosmetics brand Kay Beauty turned 3. During a fun interview with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about her husband and we bet you want to hear everything about it.

During a rapid-fire round, when Katrina Kaif was asked to reveal Vicky Kaushal’s most-endearing habit, with twinkling eyes she replied, “endearing is I think his joy for dancing and singing. Like the honest and pure joy and with just music in general. The joy he has when he dances is just one of the most beautiful things to see and the joy he has for singing, and he is a good singer. And many many times when I can’t sleep, I always ask him ‘can you please sing me a song’.”