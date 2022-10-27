EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal sings her to sleep, opens up about his annoying habit
Katrina Kaif opened up about Vicky Kaushal's most endearing and annoying habit in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are pure couple goals. They always make the hearts of their fans melt and never hesitate in showering love to each other. Be it their mushy pictures on social media or their holding hands wherever they go, everything about this beautiful couple is just priceless. Recently, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress celebrated a milestone when her cosmetics brand Kay Beauty turned 3. During a fun interview with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about her husband and we bet you want to hear everything about it.
During a rapid-fire round, when Katrina Kaif was asked to reveal Vicky Kaushal’s most-endearing habit, with twinkling eyes she replied, “endearing is I think his joy for dancing and singing. Like the honest and pure joy and with just music in general. The joy he has when he dances is just one of the most beautiful things to see and the joy he has for singing, and he is a good singer. And many many times when I can’t sleep, I always ask him ‘can you please sing me a song’.”
When asked to reveal Vicky Kaushal’s annoying habit, Katrina Kaif initially laughed and then after a fraction of a second she replied, “sometimes he can be stubborn.”
Both Katrina and Vicky are totally busy in their respective careers, with some promising projects in the pipeline. Katrina will be next seen in the upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, which is slated to hit the theatres on November 4, this year. The actress has a highly exciting line-up including Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, and Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Vicky, on the other hand, is currently busy with the shooting of the autobiographical drama Sam Bahadur. He recently wrapped up a schedule for this film. He will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled romantic comedy alongside Sara Ali Khan, and Govinda Naam Mera alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. In fact, his film The Immortal Ashwatthama too is back on track.
