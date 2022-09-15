EXCLUSIVE: Mouni Roy has THIS to say about latest season of Naagin starring Tejasswi Prakash

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is currently reeling under the success of her film Brahmastra. Many film critics have lauded her role in the film. Once a big face of the television industry, Mouni Roy has also won several accolades for her role in the popular television series Naagin. In the world of Television, she is well known to have played the role of Shivanya in Season 1 and of Shivangi in Season 2, after which the baton was passed over to other Naagins. Nowadays, Season 6 of Naagin is going on starring Television actress Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role. The newest season, just like other seasons, is much talked about in the television industry and is being appreciated by various spheres of the industry.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla on Wednesday evening, Mouni Roy appreciated the character of her contemporary artist Tejasswi Prakash. She said, “I haven’t seen the latest season of Naagin. She is a very bright and pretty girl. She is very sweet.”