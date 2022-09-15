EXCLUSIVE: Mouni Roy has THIS to say about latest season of Naagin starring Tejasswi Prakash
While fans are showering love and appreciation for Naagin 6 starring Tejasswi Prakash, here's what the former protagonist of the show, Mouni Roy has to say.
Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is currently reeling under the success of her film Brahmastra. Many film critics have lauded her role in the film. Once a big face of the television industry, Mouni Roy has also won several accolades for her role in the popular television series Naagin. In the world of Television, she is well known to have played the role of Shivanya in Season 1 and of Shivangi in Season 2, after which the baton was passed over to other Naagins.
Nowadays, Season 6 of Naagin is going on starring Television actress Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role. The newest season, just like other seasons, is much talked about in the television industry and is being appreciated by various spheres of the industry.
In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla on Wednesday evening, Mouni Roy appreciated the character of her contemporary artist Tejasswi Prakash. She said, “I haven’t seen the latest season of Naagin. She is a very bright and pretty girl. She is very sweet.”
For the unversed, Roy became one of the highest-paid Hindi television actresses for her role as a protagonist in the supernatural thriller Naagin which was aired on television from 2015 to 2016. Notably, television and film producer Ekta Kapoor gave birth to this TV series, 'Naagin' in 2015.
Continuing her conversation with Pinkvilla further, Mouni Roy dismissed rumors of her pairing up with actor Akshay Kumar in her next film. She said to Pinkvilla, “Really, I have not heard it. Please ask him to take me into a film.”
Talking about Mouni Roy’s career progression, she began her career in 2006 with the soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. After this show, she gained attention for playing the role of Sati in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. She also starred in popular television shows namely, Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa, Ishq, Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Box Cricket League 2 and Lip Sing Battle.
