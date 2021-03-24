EXCLUSIVE: Mouni Roy says working with Ranbir Kapoor & Alia in Brahmastra was beautiful: Consider myself lucky

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Mouni Roy opened up about her upcoming film, Brahmastra. The gorgeous star shared her experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and others in the fantasy film.

A film that has been the talk of the town since the time it was announced is and starrer Brahmastra. The fantasy action film also brings together with Ranbir, Alia and others in a never-seen-before avatar. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and recently, the shoot had resumed as well and photos of Ayan, Ranbir, Alia surfaced on social media. Amid this, Pinkvilla caught up with the gorgeous Mouni and spoke to her about the film.

While chatting with Pinkvilla, Mouni spoke about her experience of working with Ranbir and Alia on the fantasy action film, Brahmastra. Sharing her thoughts, Mouni smiled and said, "It has been a beautiful experience. I really consider myself lucky to be working with the entire cast and crew of Brahmastra honestly. And, I cannot wait for it to come out." Further, as we asked her about working with her best friend, Ayan on Brahmastra, Mouni could not stop praising him.

"Dream come true. Best, best human being. I really feel he is one of God's favourite child. I can't wait to talk more about it once the film is releasing. I get the opportunity to," said Roy about working with Ayan. When we asked her to give us some details about the character, Mouni said that she cannot really share as she is playing the antagonist of the film, she cannot talk much.

Take a look at the chat:

Meanwhile, Brahmastra shoot was halted recently after Ranbir tested positive for COVID 19. While Alia went back to work after isolating and talking to her doctor, details about Ranbir are yet to come out. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and has been shot in several locations. The film also has a cameo by . It is being produced by . The new release date of the film is yet to be announced.

