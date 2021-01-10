EXCLUSIVE: Mumbai resident files FIR against partner Sachiin Joshi, alleges non payment of Rs 58 crore royalty

Sachiin Joshi was supposed to pay royalty for the franchise of Playboy Beer Garden at Baner and Koregaon Park to Parag Sanghvi. But has failed to do so.

Actor, producer and entrepreneur Sachiin Joshi has landed in legal trouble yet again. Mumbai resident Parag Sanghvi filed a FIR against his partner Sachiin Joshi alleging non-payment of Rs 58 crore royalty of Koregaon Park.

Parag Sanghvi, a resident of Andheri (West) in Mumbai has filed a complaint against Gutka King Sachiin Joshi at the Chatuhshrungi police station. Based on his complaint, Chatuhshrungi police have booked Joshi, a resident of Powai in Mumbai.

According to police, Sanghvi had entered into a contract with Joshi and his partners in Viiking Media And Entertainment Private Limited company. As per the contract, Joshi was supposed to pay royalty for the franchise of Playboy Beer Garden at Baner and Koregaon Park. However, Joshi has not made the payment to Sanghvi since 2016.

Sanghvi had then filed a complaint with Pune police about this. His complaint was investigated primarily by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch of Pune Police. Upon these investigations, FIR has been registered against Joshi. Assistant Police Inspector HM Nanaware is investigating the case.

This is not the first time that Gutka Baron Sachiin Joshi has landed in legal trouble. Sachiin Joshi's Viiking company has also been accused of non-payment of salaries by 30 former employees. Not just that, Sachiin Joshi was also arrested by Hyderabad Police in October 2020 for the ongoing drug scandal in Tollywood after a large drugs cartel was busted in Hyderabad.

