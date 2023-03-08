EXCLUSIVE: Nayanthara wraps up week-long Mumbai schedule of Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan

Said to be an action entertainer, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan marks the Bollywood debut of Kollywood’s lady superstar Nayanthara. The much-awaited film, which is renowned filmmaker Atlee’s maiden collaboration with King Khan has been dominating headlines since its inception. Well, Nayanthara, who had shifted gears from acting to parenting for a few months for her twin kids- Uyir and Ulagam, is back in action. Nayan has completed a 9-day long schedule of Jawan and is set to head back home, to Chennai today, March 8.

"Nayanthara’s Mumbai schedule for Jawan was a blissful journey. She has completed a few important scenes with Shah Rukh Khan in this week-long schedule while a few will be shot in Rajasthan. However, the makers are yet to lock dates for the same. There are some scenes that are sure to leave people on the edge of their seats," reveals a source close to the development.

Taking a pan-India route, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s Jawan will release in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, and Sunil Grover in key roles, while Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music.

Nayanthara kickstarted the shooting of Jawaan last year, in June 2022 and since then, has been part of the film's multiple schedules in Chennai and Mumbai.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan papped in Mumbai

Meanwhile, Nayanthara and her filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan were recently papped in Mumbai. The two sported a casual look as they were papped post their visit to a high-end café in Mumbai.

They also visited a few close friends in the city with their team.

