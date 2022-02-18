Bachchan Pandey, RRR, Attack, KGF 2 & Heropanti 2: Box Office gears up for 5 action films in 7 weeks

The doors are set to reopen in a big way in the Hindi circuits from February 25 with the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai fronted by Alia Bhatt with Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. That would be followed by Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund with Amitabh Bachchan, a probable box office dark horse and finally, the Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam on March 11. While the audience will get a variety of content in the coming three weeks, it’s going to be an influx of action from March 18.

Akshay Kumar opens the account with his much-awaited multi-genre entertainer, Bachchhan Paandey. The trailer is loaded with action, emotion, drama, romance, and comedy and is expected to pack a solid punch at the ticket window. This would be followed by another action drama, the SS Rajamouli directed, RRR, with Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. Just a week after RRR is John Abraham’s action thriller, Attack that takes over the box office for a two-week run to make way for the larger-than-life Yash fronted KGF 2 with Sanjay Dutt as the baddie.

April ends with Heropanti 2, and as suggested by the title, it’s a subject spearheaded by Tiger Shroff riding high on action and heroism. The constant flow of films riding high on action is great news for single screen owners as action as a genre has a solid appeal among the masses. If there’s an overdose of action or not, is something we shall know only by the first week of May as we sit down to analyse how each of these 5 action films have fared at the ticket window.

In the crowd of action-packed entertainers is the feel-good sports drama, Jersey with Shahid Kapoor in the lead as a breeze of air. Another exception is Ajay Devgn’s edge of the seat drama, Runway 34, riding on a stellar cast of Devgn with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Rakul Preet Singh. So well, let the action begin!

