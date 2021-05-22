EXCLUSIVE: Not Izhaar with Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next is Baiju Bawra

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently busy with the Alia Bhatt fronted Gangubai. The director is looking to take the musical, Baiju Bawra on floors by Mid-2022 with a stellar star-cast. Details

Over the last few weeks, there have been ample of speculations about Sanjay Leela Bhansali revisiting a script titled Izhaar. While the first report stated that the filmmaker is discussing the script with , just a day later another report circulated stating that SLB has approached to play the lead in this romantic saga crossing the borders. There have also been ample of speculations about the director wanting to make the recently shelved film, Inshallah, with stepping into ’s shoes.

However, a source informs that SLB is sticking to his plan of bringing the musical epic, Baiju Bawra back to life. “The filmmaker had officially announced Baiju Bawra in 2019 and he is sticking to his plans of making this epic next after the release of Gangubai. In-fact, in the lockdown over the last one year, he even took some time off to work on the script, screenplay and music of Baiju Bawra. It’s his dream project and he is looking forward to commence this journey once Gangubai and Heera Mandi is out of his system,” revealed a source close to the development.

The maverick filmmaker is planning to put a massive star-cast in place for this epic, getting the top names from across generation on board. “While the story stems from the 1952 classic, Baiju Bawra, Bhansali is planning to bring in his own spin to this epic tale. The grandeur, music and storytelling aside, the star-cast is said to be the main highlight of the film. If everything goes as planned, with actors giving a combination shooting dates, this one will hit the floors by mid-2022,” the source informed adding further that, the final call will however be taken by Covid, as if the cases don’t come under control even next year, he might do something smaller and easy.

“Baiju Bawra is a prep heavy film, which is to be mounted on a certain scale. Hence, SLB will take it on floors only when it’s safe to shoot without any restriction. Everyone in his production unit are optimistic that things will just improve from hereon, reaching normalcy by mid-2022. However, only if things don’t come under control, he might do something else on a smaller scale before Baiju Bawra. But at the moment, Baiju is his next,” the source concluded. Meanwhile, SLB at present is working on the post production of the fronted Gangubai. He is soon expected to shoot a couple of episodes for the Netflix original, Heera Mandi. Stay tuned for more on SLB, Baiju Bawra and Gangubai, only on Pinkvilla.

