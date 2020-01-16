EXCLUSIVE: Not just Anil Kapoor, AK vs AK will also feature Sonam K Ahuja, Rhea & Harshvardhan Kapoor

While it's been announced that Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap will go head to head against each other in AK vs AK, we have heard the whole Kapoor khandaan too will be part of the actor's digital debut.

A few years ago, it was reported that and Anurag Kashyap would star together in a film titled AK vs SK, where Anurag will play a filmmaker who happens to kidnap Shahid's wife in the movie. But time has passed and the film had been pushed ahead. Now, we hear a streaming platform has okayed the project, albeit with a slight change. Instead of Shahid, Anil Kapoor has stepped into the role and the title has also now changed to AK vs AK.

While it got confirmed by the OTT platform that Anil and Anurag will star in the con drama, we hear the plot has been tweaked a bit to suit the Malang actor. An insider tells us that AK vs AK features Anurag as a filmmaker who kidnaps a star's (Anil) daughter. For the project, we now have heard that it's not just Anil but the entire Kapoor khandaan will be involved with the same movie.

A source close to the development tells us, "Along with Anil, the family will also be seen in this film. Ahuja will get kidnapped in the film. But it's not just Sonam but Rhea Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor will also be part of the thrilling drama. Contracts have been locked and the shoot has already started yesterday." This will also be Sonam and Anil's digital debut and it seems, more and more actors are now joining the web bandwagon.

